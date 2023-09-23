The piece on the other side of the paywall written by yours truly was originally published by a prominent Canadian media house on May 25, 2023.

It deals with the ever-growing problem in urban centres across Canada, indeed across the world, called shoplifting — secretive retail theft during business hours — in this case the less than hidden and partially violent snatch and grab shoplifting by indigenous people, a practice that activists are now calling a form of reparations for historical injustice.