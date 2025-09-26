The piece below contains a tiny sample of photos supplied by Mark DeWolf that were taken by former Indian Residential School staff showing how happy most students were to have been granted the privilege of attending these boarding schools free of charge and with their parents’ blessing.

Truly, “the photos say so much.”

Mark DeWolf

Indian Residential School Research Group

June 30, 2025

This posted piece contains a sample of the photos collected by former IRS staff and other concerned Canadians that show how terribly simplistic and distorted is the narrative of 150,00 IRS students experiencing abuse, cruelty and misery.

Perhaps you’ve seen pictures like these heading up stories about the sufferings of students attending an Indian Residential School.

Sombre young people overseen by a grim-looking nun.

…

But displayed below are just a few of the IRS student photographs that somehow never seem to find their way into stories that the media so often present to the Canadian public.

Sure, IRS staff members didn’t go around taking photographs of students who were frightened and miserable, but the above pictures and others like them make it very clear that story of the Indian Residential Schools is far more complex and far more human than the narrative so repeatedly presented to the Canadian public. A refusal to admit this complexity erodes the trust that is so important in a solid and beneficial relationship.

As the eldest son of an Indian Residential School Principal, Mark DeWolf spent ten of his childhood years on the Blood Reserve/Kainai First Nation in southern Alberta during the 1950 and early 60s, attending classes with the students of St. Paul’s Anglican Indian Residential School for six of those years. A teacher of secondary school English for more then 35 years, as well as a writer and performer of satirical sketches on CBC Radio, he is now retired and occupies himself as a writer, a musician, an English tutor to recent immigrants, and a volunteer at a Halifax seniors’ drop-in centre. Mark takes an active interest in all Indigenous issues and supports Indigenous organizations that promote education and the building of relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.