Michelle Cyca

The Walrus

May 4, 2023

The shoes in these photos donated by living children are no evidence of the burial in unmarked graves of missing indigenous children

In 2021, Haida artist Tamara Rain Bull placed 215 pairs of children’s shoes and stuffed animals on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery. The display was intended to stand for the unmarked graves found that year at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Bull’s unsanctioned memorial has remained on those steps for two years. For many, it has been a space to gather and grieve for the thousands of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools, a staggering visual representation of loss and heartbreak.

Three long years later, this symbolically emotive representation is the only “proof” of “thousands of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools.”

This is reason enough for one rightly cynical critic, former Vancouver city councillor Gordon Price, to paint a different picture for CBC reporter Angela Sterritt in 2022:

“[T]his is pretty straightforward, what they’re doing. It’s theirs; that’s what I think they think about it. And [it’s] permanent: this is how we do shame and guilt. We will never not have a reminder.”

The rest of Cyca’s story about Kamloops and its former Indian Residential School will be told in call-and-response fashion, displaying its many factual errors.

Michelle Cyca: “[M]ore than 150,000 Indigenous children were sent to these institutions, where physical and sexual abuse was rampant and common and where thousands died due to neglect, overcrowding, and abuse.”

Hymie Rubenstein: There has never been an accurate accounting of the number of children who attended these government-funded schools. Nor has it been precisely tabulated how long these children attended such schools. These are important facts the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC) could have easily gathered during its $72 million funded six-year investigation of the history, operation, and legacy of the schools.

MC: “As defined by scholars Daniel Heath Justice and Sean Carleton, residential school denialism is ‘the rejection or misrepresentation of basic facts about residential schooling to undermine truth and reconciliation efforts . . . in ways that ultimately protect the status quo as well as guilty parties.’”

HR: Justice and Carleton have shamelessly (mis-)appropriated “residential school denialism” from the well-established notion of “Holocaust denial” to defame the many scholars who have proven here, here, here, here, and here that the TRC, along with other bodies and individuals, have misrepresented the basic facts about residential schooling and allied issues, resulting in the extortion of billions of dollars from the federal government.

MC: “This [denialism] was on display in 2017, when former senator Lynn Beyak delivered a speech in the Senate arguing that residential schools were well-intentioned and had positively impacted the lives of many Indigenous people….”

HR: The historical record clearly shows that the residential schools were indeed “well-intentioned and had positively impacted the lives of many Indigenous people.”

MC: The Cree author, Tomson Highway, is often cited for this purpose. Highway has spoken positively about his years at the Guy Hill Indian Residential School and credits the education he received for much of his success. Those who cherry-pick certain statements by Highway probably haven’t read his memoir, Permanent Astonishment, which recalls how, from the age of eleven, he was molested regularly by a school staff member who, Highway estimates, also molested a hundred other boys.

HR: None of the so-called denialists have ever claimed that sexual and other abuse never occurred in these boarding schools. What they have questioned, however, is the assertion that most of this involved the abuse of students by staff rather than older students abusing younger ones, a common practice in boarding schools around the world.

MC: “Within the hundreds of survivor testimonies gathered by the TRC, there are positive recollections about sports, friendships, and teachers who were kind and encouraging. My own grandmother, who attended St. Michael’s Indian Residential School in Duck Lake, Saskatchewan, also spoke warmly of her time there. That doesn’t erase the abuse experienced at St. Michael’s by countless others.”

HR: There is no good evidence that cases of abuse overwhelmed or even came close to matching cases describing happy and productive school life. There is also lots of evidence that as the decades passed, and especially after 1940, most IRS students arrived at their schools already damaged by life in dysfunctional or orphaned households on disease-ridden and poverty-stricken reserves.

MC: “Since Beyak’s resignation, denialism has mutated into a more virulent, reality-resistant strain. Tom Flanagan — adviser to Stephen Harper when he was prime minister and long-time opponent of Indigenous rights — told the New York Post in 2022 that the graves were “fake news” because he had yet to see any bodies. Flanagan, as well as many others, also seized upon the term “mass graves,” used in early reporting on Kamloops, as implausible and inaccurate —as if hundreds of unmarked individual graves are somehow less horrific.”

HR: On the contrary, the dispassionate search for verifiable truth has itself mutated into a virulent, reality-resistant strain of addiction to the fairy tale musings of unnamed indigenous “knowledge keepers” and their non-indigenous financial enablers, especially those occupying the higher offices of federal government decision-making.

MC: “ … other First Nations have begun positively identifying the children in unmarked graves by linking church and school records.”

HR: No such positive identification has ever taken place.

MC: “This March [2023], Flanagan, along with a handful of retired academics and newspaper columnists including Barbara Kay, launched the Indian Residential Schools Research Group (IRSRG) website, which purports to address ‘poor standards of research and reporting on the residential school system’ but thus far contains only a few blog posts and a resources page that includes, among links to right-wing media outlets, a newsletter called ‘Woke Watch Canada.’”

HR: “A few blog posts” was a grossly inaccurate estimate on May 4, 2023. As of January 2025, it is downright preposterous. News and semi-academic sites like Epoch Times, C2C Journal, Western Standard, True North, Dorchester Review, Indian Residential School Records, National Post, REAL Indigenous Report, Woke Watch Canada Newsletter, IRSRG, From Truth Comes Reconciliation, and Grave Error collectively contain hundreds of opinion pieces and essays critiquing the prevailing negative narrative about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools combining documented historical evidence and careful analysis.

MC: “Flanagan, Kay, and others often frame their preoccupation with residential schools as a search for truth, rooted in objectivity and dispassionate academic inquiry. The obvious subtext is that irrational emotions compromise Indigenous survivors when they speak on the subject.”

HR: Objectivity and dispassionate academic inquiry are the only ways to discover and verify truths about the human condition. As for “the obvious subtext,” the unsubstantiated and emotional testimonies of thousands of so-called survivors, a label given to every student who ever entered a residential school, regardless of what they had to say about their experience, cannot be accepted at face value by rational and unbiased people, especially when so many of these survivors have claimed decades later that they were subjected to criminal attacks only a court of law — not the biased court of public opinion — can honestly adjudicate.

MC: “And it doesn’t hurt that there is money to be made in peddling contrarian views, particularly when they validate the egos of fragile people preoccupied with their own irreproachable goodness. (The IRSRG website notes that it is sponsored by the Substack of one of its members, Hymie Rubenstein, which promises “REAL—Enlightenment science-based—perspectives on Canada’s Indigenous peoples and issues” and has hundreds of paid subscribers.)

HR: The ad hominem attack — “The egos of fragile people” — hardly applies to how those who know me would characterize my physical or mental state. Most of my newsletter earnings have been used to purchase various subscriptions, fund pricey consultancy services, and purchase expensive ads on X (formerly Twitter). All of this is done to increase my subscriber base.

MC: “… the belief that any inequity faced by Indigenous people is due to believed inherent inferiority, not structural oppression. Indigenous parents, in particular, have always been treated by the Canadian government as fundamentally incapable in order to justify the removal of their children; the current child welfare system has risen up to replace physical schools in the cruel application of that foundational tenet.”

HR: The current child welfare system is increasingly being managed and operated in a totally independent manner by indigenous people themselves. Yet, thousands of indigenous children continue to be removed from abusive, neglectful, and incompetent households. The roots of broken indigenous on- and off-reserve homes lie not in the Indian Residential School project which acted as orphanages and group homes during much of their operation but in the incomplete integration of aboriginal into the the larger Canadian society, a phenomenon rooted in the 1763 Royal Proclamation, the treaties, the Indian Act, and the separate status of indigenous people enshrined in our 1982 Constitution.

MC: “Beneath this denialism is a clear strategy: to distract. In raising the guilt and shame invoked by the memorial of children’s shoes in a conversation about land repatriation and reconciliation, Price was suggesting that the tragedies of residential schools are being used as leverage for restitution. ‘What does reconciliation mean? What’s its outcome meant to be?’ he asked. ‘It’s about territory.’ The implication is that if the horrors of residential schools have been overstated, then perhaps Canada doesn’t owe Indigenous people such a great debt.”

HR: There is no denying that the prevailing indigenous definition of “reconciliation” is financial and territorial reparation for alleged past injustices, including the foundational injustice of colonial subjugation. No mention is made of all the benefits of the colonization of what became Canada — material, social, and cultural gains ranging from modern medical care, permanent housing, durable clothing we, literacy, European foods, Western technology, and much else — benefits no indigenous people would willingly surrender in exchange for a return to a stone-age way of life on a land free of all “colonial settlers.”

MC: “In 1907, Peter Bryce, once the chief medical officer for Indian affairs, reported that as many as a quarter of all children who attended residential schools had died, a gruesome statistic that made national headlines. In a subsequent review of tuberculosis cases, Bryce estimated that the mortality rate at these institutions was more than eighteen times the rate of school-aged Canadians at large. These facts have been a matter of record for more than a century.”

HR: Bryce also argued that no child arrived at a residential school without being infected by TB. The rate of deaths from TB was also higher on the reserves. Even today, the rate of TB among Inuit aboriginals is 50 times higher than the rate among non-indigenous Canadians. The elementary fact is that indigenous people have a very low genetic residence to contracting TB.

MC: “The reason Canadians did not know until recently how bad residential schools were is that they did not want to know. The new national shame is how many are still averting their eyes from the truth.”

HR: There is no doubt that the schools were underfunded, often poorly staffed, and generally failed to meet many of their expectations or lifestyle transformation needs of most students. However, relatively few formal complaints were lodged against the residential schools, which often had more voluntary applicants than they could admit during much of their history.

Conversely, an avalanche of criticism began only around the time in 1990 when Phil Fontaine, then Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, publicly discussed the abuse, including sexual abuse, he and others suffered while attending Manitoba’s Fort Alexander Indian Residential School.

As legal suits mounted, it became clear that the overarching remedy complainants sought were cash settlements even though anecdotal and other evidence suggest that nearly all the physical and sexual abuse, unfortunate activities common even in elite boarding schools, was inflicted by lay staff and older students.

Nor is there any mention in Cyca’s rant that boarding school attendance offered a life-saving escape from the hunger, poverty, overcrowding, disease, despair, violence, alcoholism, sexual abuse, and hopelessness on most of the reserves during the 113-year period the schools were supported and overseen by the federal government.