What do Snow White, Cinderella, and smallpox blankets have in common?

They’re all fairy tales.

In this shocking episode of "Real History," Matt Walsh rips apart the preposterous myth of peaceful, noble Indians who were supposedly victimized by evil white settlers. In doing so, Walsh takes on the biggest mainstream myths and left-wing shibboleths about the settling of the American West.

Wash convincingly shows it’s time to ditch the self-loathing propaganda designed to demoralize us and replace it with the truth — raw, unfiltered history — that radical academics and Hollywood don't want you to see.

This documentary also nicely complements the true face of indigenous lifeways in Canada.

Proof for this assertion lies in a recent piece written by James Pew, reminding his readers that:

At the beginning of this year — January 3rd to be precise — I published a six part essay series which explored aboriginal violence and warfare as it was observed by explorers, fur-traders, Jesuits, and pioneers in North America, in the early contact period. If I could describe all six essays in one word, it would be “disgusting.” However, the unimaginable savagery that was observed is not a part of the history taught to most Canadians (or Americans). Indeed, through the education system, mainstream media, and generations worth of Hollywood movies, most of us have absorbed a false narrative concerning Aboriginals. Noble savages and stewards of the land is how they are depicted in popular films like Pocahontas and Dances With Wolves. But the truth about Aboriginals is something entirely different. The truth found in my essays will make your blood curl. However, the point of those essays was not to gross out readers — although that is almost guaranteed to be the case for those who dare read it. No, the point of the exercise was to expose how utterly full of nonsense the mainstream consensus on colonialism in Canada is, and how entirely backward and foolish our conception is of all things historical concerning aboriginal-non-aboriginal relations.

Pew’s piece can be found below.

As for Walsh’s video, it now has over two million views — that’s two with six zeros!

Please take time to watch it, and please pass it on to others.