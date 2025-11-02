Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

Please find below brief excerpts from an opinion piece from the National Post’s Jesse Kline critiquing the reaction to the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel, what he calls “a tale of two worlds colliding”:

The civilized part of the free world mourned the dead and the hostages still in captivity. But far larger crowds took to the streets throughout Canada and around the globe, not to call for peace, but to celebrate violence.

Jesse Kline

National Post

October 11, 2025

Anti-Israel activists take over the streets of Montreal on Tuesday, the second anniversary of the October 7 massacre. Photo by Allen McInnis/Montreal Gazette

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2003, not a cloud could be seen in the skies over New York City, much as it had been two years earlier before al-Qaida terrorists flew two hijacked planes into the World Trade Center.

On the second anniversary of that horrific attack, the civilized world was united in grief and sympathy. The streets of Manhattan fell silent as some 200 children who lost parents and loved ones read the names of the 2,792 people who died that day. Similar ceremonies were held around the world, including in Canada.

In the 24 years since 9/11, we went from living in a society that knew the difference between good and evil, to one in which large swaths of people believe the bad guys — those who live-streamed their cries of joy as they raped and slaughtered innocent Jews — are actually on the right side of history.

Unless our governments get serious about cracking down on the universities that have been incubating anti-western and anti-Israel sentiment for decades, and take concrete steps to ensure new immigrants share our values, the hatred will continue to simmer beneath the surface, waiting to explode at any moment.

After 9/11, there was a lot of discussion about whether we were witnessing a clash of civilizations. If so, it has become abundantly clear since October 7 that we are on the losing side, as we have witnessed the Judeo-Christian society that’s been built in the West slowly dismantled from within.