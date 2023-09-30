REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Jim McMurtry
Sep 30, 2023

Nina Green takes a narrative of cruel nuns in a residential school and shows it was staff at a hostel who worried about child hygiene. She is Canada’s most important researcher, and one of a few with integrity and courage.

Donna Cat
Sep 30, 2023Edited

It doesn’t get any better than this, to illustrate what happens once the “genocide” myth gets fashionable, thanks to Beverley McLachlin, feathering her own nest, and her ilk: EVERYBODY has to pile on. I wish everybody in Canada could read this.

