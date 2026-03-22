Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

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Hymie

Harley Finkelstein, the proud Jewish-Canadian owner of Shopify, a Canadian multinational e-commerce company, shares his experiences of targeted antisemitism.

He recounts incidents where protesters disrupted Jewish celebrations, not for political reasons, but simply because they were Jewish. Finkelstein emphasizes the normalization of hatred against Jews in Canada, highlighting the alarming statistics of religion-motivated hate crimes and the need to address this issue.

In short, he rightly argues that the oldest hatred in the world has little or nothing to do with Zionism or Israel, a fundamentally important observation if there ever was one.

Brief excerpts from his National Post piece appear below. Consider a National Post subscription to read this and other first-class material from a traditional conservative (i.e., “unwoke” or even anti-woke) perspective.

Celebrations of Jewish life that have nothing to do with Israel are being disrupted as the nation stands idly by

Harley Finkelstein

National Post

December 31, 2025

Shopify president Harley Finkelstein makes remarks at the opening of the Finkelstein Chabad Jewish Centre in Ottawa, on Oct. 21. Photo by Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

My name is Harley Finkelstein. I am a proud Jewish-Canadian, an entrepreneur and the grandson of Holocaust survivors.

I am also the son of immigrants who came to Canada more than half a century ago after fleeing Hungary following the 1956 revolution. They came here to escape persecution. They came because Canada promised safety, opportunity and the freedom to live openly.

For most of my life, I believed deeply in that promise. Over the last few years, something has changed.

I have not spoken publicly about this before, not because it felt unimportant, but because I did not want to confuse advocacy with grievance or add noise to an already loud discourse. I also believed, perhaps naively, that this moment would pass. That things would get better. They haven’t. Silence can distort reality, and reality now deserves clarity.

Two moments brought this home for me.

The first happened in Montreal. I host a podcast called Big Shot, a project dedicated to telling the stories of Jewish entrepreneurs. It is about culture, resilience, creativity and contribution. It is intentionally non-political. Last summer, we recorded our first live episode at Startupfest.

Partway through the conversation, protesters attempted to disrupt the event and rush the stage. Not because of anything we were discussing, and not because of any policy position, but because Jewish hosts and a Jewish guest were publicly celebrating Jewish stories.

My grandparents survived hatred. My parents fled it. My children should never have to learn to live with it. Canada can still choose differently, but only if we are willing to name what is happening now.

What we tolerate next will define us.

Harley Finkelstein is a proud Jewish-Canadian entrepreneur and the president of Shopify.