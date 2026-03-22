REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garth Gilligan's avatar
Garth Gilligan
6h

In 1945, at the end of the 2nd World War, the world witnessed the horror that unchecked antisemitism had created. Six million Jewish persons systematically annihilated in gas chambers, their bodies incinerated. Over 40000 Canadians died in the war to end the regime that created the horror. On November 11 each year we gather with bowed heads to remember their sacrifice. Yet today in the streets of our cities we tolerate outbursts of antisemitism, we witness attacks on Synagogues, We have at least one politician who admitted that their parliamentary vote is swayed by immigrant groups who vote in their constituency elections. How have we changed so much in a mere three generations? Part of the answer, a large part, is due to our lax immigration policies and procedures, admitting persons, both legally and illegally, from areas of the world where Jew hatred is inculcated from the cradle onward. What did we expect would happen? Can our political 'leaders' not look to Great Britain and Europe to see the outcome of such lax policies? The evidence is there.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture