BC’s indigenous rights law is tearing the province apart — and even the NDP knows it
British Columbians largely believe the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) goes too far, limiting provincial authority. All six candidates for the Conservative Party of BC leadership advocate for its repeal.
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BC’s indigenous rights law is tearing the province apart — and even the NDP knows it
DRIPA promised reconciliation but delivered legal chaos, property uncertainty, and a province more divided than ever.
Alex Zoltan
Western Standard
April 6, 2026
VANCOUVER — British Columbia has always presented a complex patchwork of political beliefs — from hardcore libertarianism in the province’s north to traditional centrist conservatism in the east to the most progressive progressivism possibly imaginable on Vancouver Island. One thing most people agree on, however, is that the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) must go.
Recent polling shows a clear majority of British Columbians now believe the DRIPA goes too far in limiting provincial authority, with growing numbers saying the province pays too much attention to indigenous issues generally.
All six remaining candidates to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of BC are advocating for the legislation to be fully repealed.