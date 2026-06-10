British Columbians largely believe the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) goes too far, limiting provincial authority. All six candidates for the Conservative Party of BC leadership advocate for its repeal.

DRIPA promised reconciliation but delivered legal chaos, property uncertainty, and a province more divided than ever.

Premier David Eby Photo: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard

Western Standard

April 6, 2026

VANCOUVER — British Columbia has always presented a complex patchwork of political beliefs — from hardcore libertarianism in the province’s north to traditional centrist conservatism in the east to the most progressive progressivism possibly imaginable on Vancouver Island. One thing most people agree on, however, is that the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) must go.

Recent polling shows a clear majority of British Columbians now believe the DRIPA goes too far in limiting provincial authority, with growing numbers saying the province pays too much attention to indigenous issues generally.

All six remaining candidates to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of BC are advocating for the legislation to be fully repealed.