REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
4d

Indigenous self-governance is as ludicrous as the gender pretense narratives of the progressive left. Under the Indian Act, on-reserve Indians are federal government chattel devoid of individual property rights. The Chiefs and Councils therefore having no tax base, are a taxpayer funded pretense of governance dependent on the state. Some bands have used taxpayer funds to invest in commercial socialist enterprises which are a source of funding but one that doesn't displace the ongoing funding from the state. "Government to government" negotiations are a tactic that eliminates having to deal with the "white rabble" that ultimately supports them while they continue pursuing lawfare, rent seeking, and grift and the legal inversion of apartheid.

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Russell Banta's avatar
Russell Banta
4d

A little more accurate and up-to-date information shows that the Crown recognized Indigenous nations as such in 1763, not in the 1980s:

"Key details regarding the recognition of Indigenous Nations:Pre-1763 Alliance: Earlier treaties, such as the 1701 Treaties of Peace and Neutrality or the 1613 Two Row Wampum, functioned as nation-to-nation agreements with European powers (Dutch/British).The Royal Proclamation (1763): Following the Treaty of Paris, King George III issued the proclamation, which is sometimes called the Indigenous "Magna Carta." It prohibited settlers from claiming, purchasing, or settling on lands not ceded to or purchased by the Crown.Treaty of Niagara (1764): Roughly 2,000 chiefs met to ratify the Royal Proclamation, solidifying the treaty-making process and confirming the "nation-to-nation" relationship.Constitutional Recognition (1982): Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, finally recognized and affirmed existing Aboriginal and treaty rights, reaffirming the status of Indigenous peoples.The Crown's recognition has evolved from military and commercial alliance partners to treaty partners, and later to recognized rights-holders under the Constitution."

First Nations have successfully negotiated self-government agreement that are integral to the Canadian Constitution. As such they have negotiated their jurisdictions as Constitutional equals with provincial and federal governments.

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