REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Russell Banta's avatar
Russell Banta
39m

"...the illegal land transfer in the Cowichan case was heavily documented and was a central finding in the B.C. Supreme Court decision, Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (2025 BCSC 1490). The Court found that colonial and government officials in the late 19th century—specifically between 1871 and 1914—illegally claimed, sold, or transferred lands that were known to be a permanent Cowichan settlement at Tl’uqtinus (now in Richmond, B.C.) to private parties."

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Wayne Robinson's avatar
Wayne Robinson
1h

Repeal Section 35 of the Constitution before it is to late to save this once GREAT country!!

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