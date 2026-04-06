Can Canada’s courts remain neutral on property rights? This is the question Truth North’s Melanie Bennet asked legal scholar Peter Best on January 8, 2026.

Peter Best argues they aren’t.

Bennet particularly asked Best how Section 35 of the 1982 Canadian Constitution has created a two-tier legal system in the name of indigenous reconciliation. Best replied that, from hearsay exceptions to courtroom ceremonies, the legal system is increasingly bending toward indigenous exceptionalism with serious implications for property rights, equality under the law, and democratic trust.



Can this be fixed? Or is repeal of Section 35 the only way forward? All this and more on this week’s episode of Bennet’s show Disrupted.

The video is best seen in the context of Best’s recent C2C Journal article titled Manufactured Judgements: How Canada’s Courts Promote Indigenous Radicalism,” also found in my newsletter:

Melanie Bennet

Juno News

January 8, 2026