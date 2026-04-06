VIDEO: Are Indigenous rights creating two-tier justice in Canada?
Can Canada’s courts remain neutral on property rights? This is the question Truth North’s Melanie Bennet asked legal scholar Peter Best on January 8, 2026.
Peter Best argues they aren’t.
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Bennet particularly asked Best how Section 35 of the 1982 Canadian Constitution has created a two-tier legal system in the name of indigenous reconciliation. Best replied that, from hearsay exceptions to courtroom ceremonies, the legal system is increasingly bending toward indigenous exceptionalism with serious implications for property rights, equality under the law, and democratic trust.
Can this be fixed? Or is repeal of Section 35 the only way forward? All this and more on this week’s episode of Bennet’s show Disrupted.
The video is best seen in the context of Best’s recent C2C Journal article titled Manufactured Judgements: How Canada’s Courts Promote Indigenous Radicalism,” also found in my newsletter:
VIDEO: Are Indigenous rights creating two-tier justice in Canada?
Melanie Bennet
Juno News
January 8, 2026
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"...the illegal land transfer in the Cowichan case was heavily documented and was a central finding in the B.C. Supreme Court decision, Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (2025 BCSC 1490). The Court found that colonial and government officials in the late 19th century—specifically between 1871 and 1914—illegally claimed, sold, or transferred lands that were known to be a permanent Cowichan settlement at Tl’uqtinus (now in Richmond, B.C.) to private parties."
Repeal Section 35 of the Constitution before it is to late to save this once GREAT country!!