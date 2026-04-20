REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Jack Riley's avatar
Jack Riley
2h

Outstanding article, Hymie!

FYI, my reply to the IJB's X-post re their report:

https://x.com/i/status/2046312813485060500

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Paul T.'s avatar
Paul T.
3h

So...the number one killer of an aboriginal woman is another aboriginal, but we'll blame it on white people anyway...With aboriginal killers getting lesser sentences for killing an aboriginal female, isn't actually the court - the judge - that is diminishing the lives of aboriginal woman?

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