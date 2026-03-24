Western Standard reporter David Wiechnik nicely summarizes the federal government’s consideration of criminalizing residential school denialism, arguing that it has not committed to legislation. Critics say this could infringe on freedom of expression and duplicate existing hate-speech laws. The debate intensified after the government withheld reports on the search for graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Nearly three months later, this debate is still very much alive.

Critics slam proposed residential school denialism law while Ottawa avoids clear answer

The debate around residential schools in Canada continues to ignite controversy with no signs of letting up.

Kamloops Residential School

Western Standard

January 2, 2026

The debate around residential schools in Canada continues to ignite controversy with no signs of letting up, as the federal government is now declining to say whether it will move to criminalize residential school denialism.

The Globe and Mail reported that while officials in Ottawa have acknowledged there is strong interest in possible criminal measures, they have so far stopped short of committing to legislation, instead pointing to funding for research and documentation.

In December, Assembly of First Nations (AFN) chiefs passed a resolution calling on the Liberal government to amend its proposed hate-speech legislation or introduce a stand-alone bill that would criminalize publicly condoning, denying, or minimizing the residential school system and the alleged abuse that occurred, recognizing such conduct as a hate crime.

“The Government of Canada remains committed to advancing reconciliation with indigenous peoples in Canada and exploring all options to combat residential school denialism,” Justice Department spokesperson Kwame Bonsu said.

However, Bonsu did not answer directly whether Ottawa would heed the AFN resolution.

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‘COMPLETELY OUTRAGEOUS’: Widdowson, prominent figures demand transparency after Ottawa blocks Kamloops grave reports

Recently, the debate over residential schools took another twist as the federal government withheld all reports related to the search for the graves of 215 children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, citing confidentiality concerns when Blacklock’s Reporter was denied an Access to Information request for the documents.

To date, no human remains have ever been recovered from the Kamloops site.

This latest development has added another layer of tension to the debate, with critics of the proposed AFN legislation warning that such measures could infringe on freedom of expression and duplicate existing hate-speech provisions.