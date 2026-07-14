REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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People-United Uncensored's avatar
People-United Uncensored
5h

We agree that genocide has to stop. Canadian taxpayers have supported Aboriginals to the tune of about 3 trillion dollars in just over 100 years, saved the Indian from extinction (200,000 when the Europeans arrived to 1.2 million today), saved the bison from extinction at the hands of Indians, ended tribal warfare and educated unskilled, uneducated stone-aged tribes.

This they call continuing 'genocide' and must stop.

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
3h

The PPT most closely resembles Kevin Annett’s bogus 2012 “International Tribunal” supposedly dealing with the tens of thousands of indigenous children he alleged had been “disappeared” at residential schools. It was Annett’s “Unrepentant” that was the basis for the TRC’s “Missing Children” project based on those same wacky claims of “tens of thousands”. Kimberly Murray and Murray Sinclair said “15-25,000, maybe more” and similar baseless claims. The truth is that many indigenous children did die, mainly of tuberculosis, whether they went to residential schools or stayed at home on their reserves. These fraudsters have made billions falsely claiming that church and state murdered their children. The PPT is just the latest of these bogus “tribunals”.

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