According to the National Post’s Terry Newman, the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT), a non-binding NGO, declared Canada guilty of “continuing genocide” against indigenous peoples. The media coverage of the ruling, however, presented the panel as composed of impartial human rights experts. It also failed to mention their activist backgrounds and the lack of confirmed unmarked graves at residential schools. Newman says that this highlights the need for balanced reporting and a critical approach to such claims.

Brief excerpts from Newman’s editorial appear below.

Despite what the media would have you believe, this was the opinion of seven activists, not some sort of international court

Terry Newman

National Post

June 04, 2026

Screenshot taken of the The Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal's website. Source: https://permanentpe­oplestribunal.org/?la­ng=en

Last week [May 25-29], at the Daphne art centre in Montreal, the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) declared Canada guilty not only of genocide but “continuing genocide,” citing residential schools, alleged mass graves and current government policies.

Many Canadian media outlets reported the story uncritically, treating the non-binding ruling as major news and describing the panel as being composed of “international human rights experts” — despite the fact that it consisted of only seven panellists, including a psychologist, a documentary filmmaker and an Indigenous rights activist.

The coverage omitted the fact that five years after it was announced that graves had been found, no excavations have begun at any residential schools, despite millions earmarked for the work, proving that some outlets readily accept and publish the words of activist groups as unquestioned truth without providing balanced information to the public.

The PPT … does not have any type of governmental, United Nations or judicial mandate. Therefore, any ruling from it is purely symbolic and non-binding.

In reality, the seven-members of the PPT’s panel for the session in Montreal, which laid this very serious claim at the feet of our country after just a week of hearings, are best described as activists rather than impartial, high-level human rights jurists, judging from their bios published on the panel’s website.

Andrew Woolford, a professor of sociology and criminology at the University of Manitoba, is a researcher who focuses on genocide. His upcoming book, “Genocide in Canada: A Critical Approach,” is described as an exploration of “settler colonial genocide in Canada, overcoming the limitations of the traditional genocide concept and its legal formulation and demonstrating that settler colonialism threatens the existence of Indigenous peoples.”

Woolford is not a judge. Nor is he a neutral academic. And judging by his book, he had already come to a conclusion about whether Canada is guilty of committing genocide before arriving in Montreal.

Artur Wilczynski, a national security expert who previously served as Canada’s ambassador to Norway, criticized the panel’s ruling on X, saying: “Canada has work to do to address the ongoing systemic racism and challenges faced by Indigenous peoples in this country. I do not agree that those challenges constitute a ‘continuing genocide.’ Words have specific meaning.”

Words do have meaning — especially a word as grave as “genocide.” To activists, however, it is often just a rhetorical tool, a means to an end. It is time for media outlets to recognize this and stop uncritically parroting the pronouncements of unqualified activist panels.