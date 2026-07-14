Don’t take verdict of ‘continuing genocide’ on Canada’s Indigenous seriously
According to the National Post’s Terry Newman, the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT), a non-binding NGO, declared Canada guilty of “continuing genocide” against indigenous peoples. The media coverage of the ruling, however, presented the panel as composed of impartial human rights experts. It also failed to mention their activist backgrounds and the lack of confirmed unmarked graves at residential schools. Newman says that this highlights the need for balanced reporting and a critical approach to such claims.
Brief excerpts from Newman’s editorial appear below.
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Don’t take the verdict of ‘continuing genocide’ on Canada’s Indigenous seriously
Despite what the media would have you believe, this was the opinion of seven activists, not some sort of international court
Terry Newman
National Post
June 04, 2026
Last week [May 25-29], at the Daphne art centre in Montreal, the Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal (PPT) declared Canada guilty not only of genocide but “continuing genocide,” citing residential schools, alleged mass graves and current government policies.
Many Canadian media outlets reported the story uncritically, treating the non-binding ruling as major news and describing the panel as being composed of “international human rights experts” — despite the fact that it consisted of only seven panellists, including a psychologist, a documentary filmmaker and an Indigenous rights activist.
The coverage omitted the fact that five years after it was announced that graves had been found, no excavations have begun at any residential schools, despite millions earmarked for the work, proving that some outlets readily accept and publish the words of activist groups as unquestioned truth without providing balanced information to the public.
The PPT … does not have any type of governmental, United Nations or judicial mandate. Therefore, any ruling from it is purely symbolic and non-binding.
In reality, the seven-members of the PPT’s panel for the session in Montreal, which laid this very serious claim at the feet of our country after just a week of hearings, are best described as activists rather than impartial, high-level human rights jurists, judging from their bios published on the panel’s website.
Andrew Woolford, a professor of sociology and criminology at the University of Manitoba, is a researcher who focuses on genocide. His upcoming book, “Genocide in Canada: A Critical Approach,” is described as an exploration of “settler colonial genocide in Canada, overcoming the limitations of the traditional genocide concept and its legal formulation and demonstrating that settler colonialism threatens the existence of Indigenous peoples.”
Woolford is not a judge. Nor is he a neutral academic. And judging by his book, he had already come to a conclusion about whether Canada is guilty of committing genocide before arriving in Montreal.
Artur Wilczynski, a national security expert who previously served as Canada’s ambassador to Norway, criticized the panel’s ruling on X, saying: “Canada has work to do to address the ongoing systemic racism and challenges faced by Indigenous peoples in this country. I do not agree that those challenges constitute a ‘continuing genocide.’ Words have specific meaning.”
Words do have meaning — especially a word as grave as “genocide.” To activists, however, it is often just a rhetorical tool, a means to an end. It is time for media outlets to recognize this and stop uncritically parroting the pronouncements of unqualified activist panels.
We agree that genocide has to stop. Canadian taxpayers have supported Aboriginals to the tune of about 3 trillion dollars in just over 100 years, saved the Indian from extinction (200,000 when the Europeans arrived to 1.2 million today), saved the bison from extinction at the hands of Indians, ended tribal warfare and educated unskilled, uneducated stone-aged tribes.
This they call continuing 'genocide' and must stop.
The PPT most closely resembles Kevin Annett’s bogus 2012 “International Tribunal” supposedly dealing with the tens of thousands of indigenous children he alleged had been “disappeared” at residential schools. It was Annett’s “Unrepentant” that was the basis for the TRC’s “Missing Children” project based on those same wacky claims of “tens of thousands”. Kimberly Murray and Murray Sinclair said “15-25,000, maybe more” and similar baseless claims. The truth is that many indigenous children did die, mainly of tuberculosis, whether they went to residential schools or stayed at home on their reserves. These fraudsters have made billions falsely claiming that church and state murdered their children. The PPT is just the latest of these bogus “tribunals”.