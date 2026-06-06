According to Juno News’ Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, B.C. Conservative leadership contender Caroline Elliott has unveiled her plan to dismantle the NDP’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, among other notable policy announcements.

To address what she calls a “habit of unilateral land giveaways,” Elliott promised to immediately publish maps and detailed information regarding all active Aboriginal title claims in the province.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Juno News

April 1, 2026

Facebook (Caroline Elliott)

B.C. Conservative leadership contender Caroline Elliott has unveiled her plan to dismantle the NDP’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, among other notable policy announcements.

Elliott claims that the NDP’s current direction when it comes to property rights and Aboriginal law prioritizes confidential negotiations over the public interest, leading to a fragmented province where resource decisions are no longer made by accountable, elected representatives.

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Additionally, citing instances where the public has been restricted from provincial parks, Elliott vowed to eliminate any park policies based on [indigenous] ancestry, ensuring equal access for all residents.