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According to John Carpay, Durham Regional Council’s directive for police to monitor citizens’ speech to combat “Islamophobia” risks stifling free speech and legitimate debate. The term “Islamophobia” itself is debated, with some arguing it is irrational to fear Islam while others cite concerns about theocratic elements within the religion. Instead of policing speech, Carpay argues that governments should enforce the law equally and allow citizens to engage in open dialogue about all religions and ideologies.

Directing police to monitor citizens’ speech risks turning legitimate debate about religion and public policy into a matter of government surveillance

Western Standard

July 14, 2026

Directing police to monitor citizens’ speech risks turning legitimate debate about religion and public policy into a matter of government surveillance.

Ontario’s Durham Regional Council recently directed police to monitor the speech of citizens to combat “Islamophobia.” The Council has requested quarterly updates from police “in respect of the Services’ efforts to address hate speech and related crimes.” The Council’s motion fails to provide concrete examples of “rhetoric that could be interpreted as promoting hostility or violence toward Muslim communities” that would fall within the ban.

By definition, a phobia is an irrational fear — not a reasonable or evidence-based concern. It is irrational for a Canadian to fear a harmless spider in his basement, but entirely reasonable for a Brazilian to fear the highly toxic wandering spider, whose venom can cause serious harm and even death.

“Islamophobia” is an irrational, unjustified fear of Islam. The term “Islamophobia” itself begs the question: Is it irrational to fear Islam?