REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
3h

“Do you accept as valid evidence that dead people can speak to us from the ground?”

Eby might not but the Supreme Court does.

Delgamuukw v. British Columbia (1997) is a landmark Supreme Court of Canada ruling that provided the first comprehensive legal account of Aboriginal title in Canada, affirming that Indigenous oral histories hold equal weight to other forms of historical evidence.”

Utter nonsense spoken from the living.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Hymie Rubenstein's avatar
Hymie Rubenstein
31m

One reader had this to say about Grand Chief Settee:

Mr. Settee: you don’t believe this and neither does anyone else. Come on – this grift is as old as time.

Please answer this. If you have this incredible power to determine where the bodies of your people are, why was millions spent on digging through the Prairie Green landfill site looking for Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and “Buffalo Woman”? According to you, they would have “sent you messages” and relayed “power and energy”. You would have been able to locate them immediately. The indigenous insisted that this area be dug up and it didn’t matter in this case at all. Using your words, “We just don’t go into any cemetery and start digging up graves just to prove that someone died.” It is disrespectful to our culture.” But if the shoe is on the other foot, so to speak, and proof of bodies is required from the indigenous – oh no, we just don’t start digging up graves to prove someone died!! How hypocritical.

Choosing what you believe is your choice. Canadians, indigenous or otherwise, yourself included do not believe you receive messages from graves of people confirming whether they are there or not. When truth is spoken, reconciliation can occur. Until such time you are selling a load of bison manure!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture