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Hymie

According to Rebel News’s Alexandra Lavoie, Iranian protesters gathered in Ottawa on U.S. Independence Day, July 4, urging the U.S. and Canada to refrain from negotiating with the Islamic Republic. In brief excerpts posted below, they expressed concerns that Canada’s cooperation agreement with Qatar could strengthen Tehran and endanger Iranian dissidents. The protesters also criticized U.S. President Trump for not fulfilling promises to support Iranians opposing the regime.

​ Iranian protesters gathered in Ottawa on U.S. Independence Day with one united message: no negotiations with the Islamic Republic. They also warned that Canada’s ties with Qatar could strengthen Tehran and endanger Iranian dissidents.

Rebel News

July 7, 2026

As Americans celebrated the Fourth of July, in Ottawa many Iranians gathered in front of the US embassy to demand freedom for Iran.

“We want the same values that our American brothers and sisters do. We want democracy for our people,” one protester said. “Iranians are fighting for their own independence and their own freedom of choice.”

Their warning to Washington was blunt: “Don’t deal with the terrorists.”

Several accused U.S. President Donald Trump of retreating from promises made to Iranians who rose against the regime.

“When people were taken to the streets and 40,000 people died, he promised. He said help is on the way,” one woman said. “That is not the help we asked for.”

For many protesters, the fear was personal. Some refused interviews, saying they still had family in Iran and feared alleged IRGC-linked figures living in Canada.