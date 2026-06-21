Hamas used sexual violence as a ‘deliberate tactic’ in Oct. 7 attack, non-profit group’s report says
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Brief excerpts from a Globe and Mail story about a report by the Israeli non-profit Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children documents widespread and systemic sexual violence used as a deliberate tactic by Hamas militants during their October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. The report, based on over 430 interviews and extensive documentation, identifies 13 patterns of sexual and gender-based violence, including rape, torture, and desecration of bodies. The commission calls for international investigation and prosecution of these crimes, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability for the victims.
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Hamas used sexual violence as a ‘deliberate tactic’ in Oct. 7 attack, non-profit group’s report says
Janice Dickson
The Globe and Mail
May 12, 2026
Hamas militants used sexual violence as a “deliberate tactic” in their Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, a new analysis has found.
The report, published on May 12 by the Israeli non-profit Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Children, documents the attack and found that sexual violence was both widespread and systemic, though it does not provide the number of victims.
The commission said investigators uncovered 13 patterns of sexual and gender-based violence in multiple locations and that the perpetrators then “weaponized” digital content from the attack. “Armed groups recorded acts of abuse, humiliation, and killing, and circulated the footage through social media platforms and victims’ own digital accounts,” the report says.
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The patterns included rape, gang rape, other forms of sexual assault, sexual torture − including burning and mutilation − deliberate shooting in the head, face and genital area, killing after or during sexual and gender-based violence, postmortem sexual abuse, humiliation and desecration of bodies, the report reads.
It adds that, in several incidents, victims were sexually assaulted or humiliated in front of relatives; in one case, family members “were coerced into performing sexual acts on one another.”
“Acts of sexual torture, humiliation, and coercion were used to dominate, punish, and dehumanize the hostages, often in the presence of others, amplifying their suffering and fear,” the report says.
The Commission said its findings show that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocidal acts under international law were committed.
Such frenzied depravity was / is the work of people conditioned from early childhood that their Jewish victims were subhuman. Many of the Nazis engaging in hands-on industrial scale holocaust took to heavy drinking to numb their minds to their actions conforming to orders. I doubt many of them would take glee in their depravity by praising God while taking videos and publicizing them. And to think that our universities are now ground zero for supporters and useful idiots of such Jihad.
Our media hate reporting stories of utter violence and inhumanity unless the perpetrator is white and the victim a darker hue.