REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
3h

Such frenzied depravity was / is the work of people conditioned from early childhood that their Jewish victims were subhuman. Many of the Nazis engaging in hands-on industrial scale holocaust took to heavy drinking to numb their minds to their actions conforming to orders. I doubt many of them would take glee in their depravity by praising God while taking videos and publicizing them. And to think that our universities are now ground zero for supporters and useful idiots of such Jihad.

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
5h

Our media hate reporting stories of utter violence and inhumanity unless the perpetrator is white and the victim a darker hue.

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