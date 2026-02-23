Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

Hymie

Antisemitism, the world’s oldest and most irrational hatred, has deep roots in both past and present Islamic ideology and its obsession with pushing the Jews of Israel out of the Promised Land or worse, as excerpts from the following piece show.

Yardena Schwartz

The Spectator

December 25, 2025

Amin al-Husseini pictured in 1938, before he fled to Germany (Getty images)

If the founding leader of the Palestinian national movement had been wanted for Nazi war crimes, you might assume this would figure in every modern debate about the Arab-Israeli conflict. Yet one of the darkest, most inconvenient facts of twentieth-century history has remained strangely peripheral: the intimate alliance between the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin al-Husseini, and the Nazi regime.

Many have seen the image of Husseini meeting with Adolf Hitler in Berlin in 1941. Yet few know what they discussed and what Husseini went on to do for the Third Reich. Fewer still understand how a man who lobbied for Jewish children to be sent to the gas chambers became a hero of the Palestinian cause.

Born around 1895 into one of Jerusalem’s dominant clans, Husseini rose to prominence during the British Mandate. His opposition to Zionism was not political disagreement; it was a crusade. He stoked antisemitic unrest throughout the 1920s, including a deadly 1920 riot in Jerusalem.

By 1922, Husseini controlled the Supreme Muslim Council as well, giving him utmost religious authority, political power and financial control over Muslim institutions. He used those platforms not to improve life for Arab Palestinians, but to consolidate power, intimidate rivals and inflame hatred. Husseini popularised The Protocols of the Elders of Zion in Arabic, and broadcast the lie that Jews intended to destroy Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. His incitement fuelled the 1929 Hebron massacre, which annihilated one of the world’s most ancient Jewish communities.

After helping to instigate a Nazi-backed coup in Iraq and fleeing British pursuit yet again, Husseini arrived in Berlin in November 1941. Having declared Jihad against Allied powers, he met with Adolf Hitler. The mufti began by thanking the Fuhrer, telling him he was ‘admired by the entire Arab world’.

‘The Arabs were Germany’s natural friends because they had the same enemies,’ Husseini explained. ‘The English, the Jews and the Communists.’

He quickly became the Nazi regime’s leading Arab collaborator. From 1941 to 1945, he lived in luxury in a Berlin villa confiscated from a Jewish family. He led the Arab bureau of Joseph Goebbels’s Propaganda Ministry, broadcasting Nazi ideology to the Muslim world. With a staff of more than twenty and a monthly salary of roughly 50,000 Reichsmarks, he earned more than many senior German officers. His value to the Reich was clear.

Heinrich Himmler, architect of the Final Solution, corresponded with Husseini warmly. In November 1943 – as extermination operations reached their peak – Himmler sent the mufti a letter praising their ‘joint struggle’ and wishing him ‘great victory.’

An Israeli delegate at the UN holds a picture of Haj Amin al-Husseini meeting Adolf Hitler (Getty Images)

Husseini also recruited thousands of Muslims into the S.S. and other Nazi units, particularly in Bosnia and Albania. These forces committed massacres not only against Jews and Serbs but also against Muslims who refused to collaborate.

The mufti also participated in Operation Atlas, a failed plot to establish a Nazi base in Palestine.

Husseini’s legacy lives on not in the archives of historians but in the political culture he helped shape: the glorification of violence, the demonisation of Jews, and the century-long refusal to accept Jewish self-determination in the Jewish homeland.

Yardena Schwartz is an award-winning journalist who was based in Israel for a decade until 2023. Her latest book is Ghosts of a Holy War: The 1929 Massacre in Palestine That Ignited the Arab-Israeli Conflict