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Hymie

In brief excerpts from his analysis posted below, the National Post’s Terry Newman argues that a talk at Vanier College, organized by the women and gender studies department and featuring two of Montreal’s Concordia University students, devolved into a pro-Palestinian session filled with inaccuracies and extremist rhetoric. The students, Rayana Eltanoukhi and Danna Noor Ballantyne, discussed their activism, claiming to have faced repression from the university and the Israeli Consulate. They falsely claimed that Concordia hired an Israeli security firm to target pro-Palestinian students and that the university banned a student union employee for alleged illicit activity.

The SPHR (Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights) association discussed below is a non-profit, student-based organization that advocates for Palestinian rights, liberation, and self-determination. It was founded in 1999 following a merger of student groups at Concordia and McGill universities in Montreal.

SPHR chapters are heavily involved in campus activism, organizing demonstrations, and participating in what they describe as a “global Student Intifada” to challenge the so-called occupation, in truth a disagreement over the ownership of contested land.

Similar to the broader Palestine Solidarity Campaign, SPHR supports actions like boycotts, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) to put pressure on Israel.

The organization has faced criticism from university administrations, such as McGill, for its rhetoric following the October 7, 2023, attack, with claims that its posts celebrated violence. SPHR has stated that it is focusing on the “prospect of liberation.”

Terry Newman

National Post

March 17, 2026

A recent talk felt like a recruitment drive for law-breaking terrorist-sympathizers

On March 4, Montreal’s Vanier College hosted a talk — titled, “Whose Freedom to Exist?” — that quickly devolved into a one-sided pro-Palestinian session filled with factual inaccuracies, anti-Zionist conspiracies and extremist rhetoric, ultimately ending with a call for college students to carry on the activism of two “exhausted” anti-Israel organizers.

The panel, which was organized by the women and gender studies department, was moderated by Vanier humanities instructor Leila Bdeir and featured two Concordia University students: Rayana Eltanoukhi and Danna Noor Ballantyne. The session was co-sponsored by Quebec’s Ministry of Education and the Vanier College Teachers’ Association, lending it a veneer of credibility.

Draped in a full-length keffiyeh, Bdeir opened with a standard land acknowledgement, tacking on, “We … recognize an essential part of reconciliation is land back, which is really apropos in the context of a day devoted to Palestine.”

Eltanoukhi was described as a graduate researcher in psychology at Concordia, while Ballantyne was introduced as a “Palestinian student activist in her second year as the Concordia Student Union’s external and mobilization co-ordinator,” who “previously served for three years as an executive with SPHR (Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights).”

Ballantyne said she and others from SPHR met with the university president two weeks after October 7 to put forward their disclose and divest demands, which she felt were dismissed.

Ballantyne called it “heartening” to see large student walkouts. “And it definitely scared the administration a lot,” she bragged.

She further claimed that Concordia hired “an Israeli security firm” trained by IDF personnel specifically to target and attack pro-Palestine students, and that “they had more of a right to hurt you, attack you, pin you to the ground, stuff like that.” She accused Concordia of “hiring literal genocidal soldiers to beat up students and tie their hands behind their backs on campus for attending a protest,” and said, “It made it really obvious to us, I think, in a good way, that we were actually, like, posing a material threat to the Zionist project.”

However, a Concordia spokesperson told the Post that, “In each instance where Perceptage agents were employed, they worked under and were supervised by (Campus Safety and Prevention Services). Perceptage is a local Montreal company, registered in Quebec, and agents provided by Perceptage to Concordia were Canadian Armed Forces veterans, as is often the case with these companies.”

Ballantyne told the audience that, “I don’t want to sound like a crazy conspiracy theorist, but like, trust me on this, you guys, you cannot understate the way that the Israeli entity has sunk its claws into our country and our universities,” she said, complaining that Concordia hosts both a Jewish-Canadian studies department and the Azrieli Institute of Israel Studies, which she suggested was akin to a “white supremacist institute of studies,” whose purpose is to “normalize Israel” and shut down conversation about Palestine.

It’s clear what this global campus movement represents: the propagation of extreme anti-Zionist ideology, justifying disruption as “solidarity” and recruiting youth into radical activism laced with conspiracy theories, the glorification of violence and institutional intimidation, often aided by professors.

National Post

Twitter.com/TLNewmanMTL

tnewman@postmedia.com