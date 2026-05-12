REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
2h

When I was a teenager and saw a woman with purple hair, I thought oh cool, punk rock, rebel, today when I see a woman with purple hair, I cross the street and avoid her like the plague.

These people scare me, they are socially engineered fanatic fake justice hypocrites. I feel sorry for their boyfriends, if they have any.

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