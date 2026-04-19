Following on yesterday’s post, here is a second complimentary piece from James Pew debunking the indigenous peace-loving canard peddled by ideologically driven, fact challenged opponents of the truth.

As argued yesterday in my introduction to Pew’s piece about indigenous barbarity, the term “noble savage” refers to an idealized, mythologized concept of pre-Westernized, pre-civilized individuals who are believed to possess innate goodness and virtue, untainted by the corrupting influences of civilization.

This concept symbolizes a romanticized view of primitive people living in harmony with both nature and each other.

In the 18th century, philosophers like Jean-Jacques Rousseau celebrated the noble savage in their writings, arguing that civilization corrupts natural goodness.

Despite its long history, the myth of the “noble savage” is easy to debunk when carefully applied to specific people, as the following historically grounded piece by Pew clearly shows.

January 26, 2026

An excerpt from James Pew’s book-in-progress “What Happened To Canada?”

Aboriginal Warfare. (via Troy Media)

Woke Watch Canada is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

Below, is Part Five of Part Two.

An excerpt from What Happened To Canada?

Part Two: Essay Five: Barbaric Warfare in the New World

By James Pew

Alexander Henry. (Dictionary of Canadian Biography)

A travel account by Alexander Henry

“Shortly after two of the Indians took one of the dead bodies which they chose as being the fattest, cut off the head, and divided the whole into five parts, one of which was put into each of five kettles, hung over as many fires kindled for this purpose...”1

In 1760, Alexander Henry was a 20-year old English subject, businessman and adventurer with an enterprising vision to join the fur-trade in New France (Note: that year, which held the conclusion of the Seven Years War, saw France cede its “New France” territory — which was also referred to as Canada — to the British victors). Henry’s travels were fraught with peril from the beginning. He lost all of his possessions in a multi-vessel shipwreck on the St. Lawrence River at the turbulent Cedar Rapids and was later captured by Indians at the massacre of Fort Michilimackinac during Pontiac’s Rebellion.

In total Henry’s adventures lasted sixteen years. In 1809 he compiled his journals of this time in Canada and published his account as Travels and Adventures in Canada and the Indian Territories Between the years 1760 and 1776. Today it is perhaps better known by the title of the 1921 edition Alexander Henry’s Travels and Adventures in the Years 1760-1776.

Henry’s tale is a wild one (pun intended). His encounters with the “savages” were shocking, terrifying, but all too revealing concerning the behaviour of aboriginals at the dawn of colonialism. The book was part of a genre of travel literature very popular amongst the British reading public at the time. Because of this, many academics over the years were skeptical of Henry’s account. However, historian Francis Parkman in his seminal work (discussed previously) treated Henry’s story as a reliable eyewitness account and was able to cross-reference it with other contemporary records (e.g., British military reports, letters from officers like Major George Etherington, and accounts from French-Canadian residents like Charles Langlade).

In 1763, still at an early stage in his adventures, Henry found himself at Fort Michilimackinac located on the southern shore of the Straits of Mackinac, at the northern tip of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula in the present-day United States. From here Henry kept busy with his fledgling fur-trade enterprise. What happened next, as vividly described in his book, informs the content of the following paragraphs.

On the morning of June 2nd 1763 Henry was invited by one of the Indian traders he knew to attend a match of la crosse (which the Indians referred to as baggatiway) taking place that day between the local Ojibwe (Chippewa) and visiting Sauk (Sac). It would later be revealed that the match was a ruse (not unlike the “pretense of friendship” that preceded the massacre at Fort Venango previously discussed). As the game took place outside the walls of the Fort, the Indians conspired to have one of them hit the ball into the Fort so that the battling la crosse players would chase after it through the open gates thereby providing a pretext for so many Indians entering the Fort all at once. At the same time more Indians who were hiding outside the Fort nearby, unseen by the la crosse spectators, appeared as if out of nowhere and rushed into the Fort with murderous war cries. In an instant the entire scene changed from one of a friendly but competitive and exciting la crosse match, to a blood-thirsty massacre (approximately 15 - 20 British soldiers were killed).

During the melee, Henry hid in the terrace of one of the small houses within the Fort. The following is the description of what he witnessed:

“Through an aperture which afforded me a view of the area of the fort I beheld, in shapes the foulest and most terrible, the ferocious triumphs of barbarian conquerors. The dead were scalped and mangled; the dying were writhing and shrieking under the unsatiated knife and tomahawk; and from the bodies of some, ripped open, their butchers were drinking the blood, scooped up in the hollow of joined hands and quaffed amid shouts of rage and victory. I was shaken not only with horror, but with fear.”2

Eventually captured, Henry’s life was spared but he was kept prisoner. His captors transported him by canoe to another location. Henry describes the ordeal in the following:

“... in the canoe with the Chipewa I was offered bread — but bread with what accompaniment! They had a loaf which they cut with the same knives that they had employed in the massacre —knives still covered with blood. The blood they moistened with spittle, and rubbing it on the bread offered this for food to their prisoners, telling them to eat the blood of their countrymen.”3

However, Henry had a guardian angel, an Indian man named Wawatam who had previously befriended him. Through a ceremonial exchange of gifts the year before Wawatam had invited Henry into his family to be his “brother.” Henry had accepted (what else could one say to such an offer?) and a bond was formed between them. Wawatam was instrumental in securing Henry’s release and was able to take him in to live with his family. However, the night after the massacre, a number of Indians summoned Wawatam to join them in a feast where they would devour one of the British soldiers captured at the Fort. Henry observed that without hesitation Wawatam joined them, “taking with him as is usual to the place of entertainment dish and spoon.”4 He returned later “bringing in his dish a human hand and a large piece of flesh.”5

In this part of Henry’s account, as in other places, his choice of wording seems odd. It appears almost like an attempt to lighten the hideousness of what is being described. Henry calls Wawatam’s meal of flesh a “repast,” which he “did not appear to relish.” But while devouring the flesh, Wawatam explained to Henry “the custom among all the Indian nations when returning from war, or on overcoming their enemies, to make a war feast from among the slain.”6

Later that evening Henry was alerted to a “general muster” by the sounding of the “Indian cry in the Village.” A canoe was just drifting into shore. When it landed, “the passengers, as being English traders, were seized, dragged through the water, beat, reviled, marched to the prison lodge, and there stripped of their clothes, and confined.”7

Hubert Howe Bancroft (Encyclopedia Britannica)

The Work of Hubert Howe Bancroft

The Native Races of the Pacific States of North America (1875) by Hubert Howe Bancroft is a massive, pioneering synthesis of available sources on western (Pacific) aboriginal peoples from Alaska to Central America, drawing from an enormous private library of over 60,000 items assembled by Bancroft — the basis for today’s Bancroft Library at UC Berkeley. Both modern and later scholars have praised it as a “laborious encyclopedia” of knowledge on Native peoples west of the Mississippi, valuable for preserving early accounts that might otherwise have been lost. The Encyclopedia Britannica claimed that Bancroft’s work “remains useful to anthropologists” for its detailed descriptions of tribes, customs, myths, antiquities, and history. Bancroft received an honorary M.A. from Yale in 1875 due to an abundance of praise, most notably from historian Francis Parkman.

Contained in the five volumes is a treasure trove of observations made of the Indians who roamed western North America (including Canada). Frequent inter-tribal warfare was described as driven by revenge, territorial disputes, slave raids, and hereditary feuds. The savagery included techniques such as ritual torture, surprise raids, ambushes, mutilation, scalping, headhunting, and cannibalism (which was thought to absorb an enemy’s bravery). And for a variety of reasons, Indians were also known to attack and turn their savagery on settlers.

The following excerpt describes the barbaric practices of the Flathead and other North Western Indians. As if the below description were not bad enough, a footnote to the text brings the depravity to life by adding a list of common horrors. Included are scalping, the scooping out of eyeballs, the burning with red-hot gun-barrels, the pulling out of finger nails and fingers, and left to the readers imagination, “revolting cruelties to female captives” :

“By the Flatheads and northern nations captives are generally killed by their sufferings; among the Sahaptins some survive and are made slaves. In the Flathead torture of the Blackfeet are practiced all the fiendish acts of cruelty that native cunning can devise, all of which are borne with the traditional stoicism and taunts of the North American Indian. The Nez Perce system is a little less cruel in order to save life for future slavery. Day after day, at a stated hour, the captives are brought out and made to hold the scalps of their dead friends aloft on poles while the scalp-dance is performed about them, the female participators meanwhile exerting all their devilish ingenuity in tormenting their victims.”8

The Nootka tribes are described as always at war with one another. According to them, “loss of life in battle can only be forgotten when an equal number of the hostile tribe are killed.” The following describes their tactics in war:

“All prisoners not suitable for slaves are butchered or beheaded. In an attack the effort is always made to steal into the adversary’s camp at night and kill men enough to decide the victory before the alarm can be given. When they fail in this, the battle is seldom long continued, for actual hand-to hand fighting is not to the Nootka taste.”9

As well, acts of superstitious violence were no stranger to them:

“Dreams are believed to be the visits of spirits or of the wandering soul of some living party, and the unfortunate Nootka boy or girl whose blubber-loaded stomach causes uneasy dreams, must be properly hacked, scorched, smothered, and otherwise tormented until the evil spirit is appeased. Whether or not these people were cannibals, is a disputed question, but there seems to be little doubt that slaves have been sacrificed and eaten as a part of their devilish rites.”10

Kidnaping and enslaving was as regular as night and day, where “many instances are known of slaves murdered by the whim of a cruel and rich master.”11 The following mentions the route, spanning from north to south, along which Indians captured and traded slaves:

“Slavery is universal, and as the life of the slave is of no value to the owner except as property, they are treated with extreme cruelty. Slaves the northern tribes purchase, kidnap, or capture in war from their southern neighbors, who obtain them by like means from each other…”12

Thanks for reading. Stay tuned for the next essay in our series of excerpts from What Happened To Canada? For more from this author, read Aboriginal Fatigue Is Real

Follow Woke Watch Canada on X - @WokeWatchCanada

Woke Watch Canada Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Or, by contributing to our Donor Box:

Donor Box

1 Alexander Henry’s Travels and Adventures in the Years 1760-1776 (pg 104).

2 Alexander Henry’s Travels and Adventures in the Years 1760-1776 (pg 82).

3 Alexander Henry’s Travels and Adventures in the Years 1760-1776 (pg 99).

4 Alexander Henry’s Travels and Adventures in the Years 1760-1776 (pg 104).

5 Alexander Henry’s Travels and Adventures in the Years 1760-1776 (pg 105).

6 Alexander Henry’s Travels and Adventures in the Years 1760-1776 (pg 105).

7 Alexander Henry’s Travels and Adventures in the Years 1760-1776 (pg 105).

8 The Native Races of the Pacific States of North America (Volume One) Pg 269.

9 The Native Races of the Pacific States of North America (Volume One) Pg 189.

10 The Native Races of the Pacific States of North America (Volume One) Pg 203.

11 The Native Races of the Pacific States of North America (Volume One) Pg 240.

12 The Native Races of the Pacific States of North America (Volume One) Pg 168.

I write about wokeism, the Social Justice paradigm, and radical leftist ideologies. Sola scriptura! I have more wokeism essays at www.wokewatchcanada.substack.com

Subscribe to James

Discussion about this post

Jim McMurtry

Jim McMurtry: A Falsification o… 3h

Indigenous warfare was constant and unspeakably evil: “The dead were scalped and mangled; the dying were writhing and shrieking under the unsatiated knife and tomahawk; and from the bodies of some, ripped open, their butchers were drinking the blood, scooped up in the hollow of joined hands and quaffed amid shouts of rage and victory.”

Colonialism was deliverance from the darkest practices imaginable, and those who speak wistfully of decolonialism are in denial.

© 2026 Woke Watch Canada · Privacy ∙ Terms ∙ Collection notice

Start your SubstackGet the app

Substack is the home for great culture