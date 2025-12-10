The Cowichan Tribes v. Canada decision awarded Aboriginal title to properties in Richmond, B.C., to the Cowichan Tribes, nullifying over 150 years of ownership. According to legal scholar Peter Best, this ruling, based on the concept of aboriginal title and oral tradition hearsay evidence, threatens land titles in non-treaty areas across Canada and undermines Crown sovereignty. Best argues that this decision exemplifies a judicial revolution prioritizing questionable indigenous rights over established property rights and the separation of powers.