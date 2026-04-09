Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

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Hymie

On this last day of the Jewish Passover, don’t miss this special video, compliments of Juno News, dissecting extreme anti-Zionist Avi Lewis’ hard left, ultra-woke ideology, which surely includes never celebrating Passover, one of Judaism’s most important annual commemorations.

Juno News brings back a popular segment diving into the stories behind the headlines. Candice Malcolm explores Avi Lewis’s past, his family and ideology—revealing a shift toward hard-left socialism.

Juno News

April 1, 2026

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Who is Avi Lewis? Where did he come from and how was he able to win such a sweeping victory despite never holding public office or winning an election in the past?

In this edition of Juno News Investigates, Candice Malcolm pulls back the curtain and explores Avi’s deep connections to radical left-wing politics. He’s not trying to hide it, he’s saying it right out in the open.

Juno News reports the stories the legacy media doesn’t want to touch. Become a Juno News premium subscriber today to support bold, fearless journalism.

He wants to nationalize major industries, eliminate oil and gas and overthrow our system of free markets and capitalism and replace it with a utopian green future that looks a lot like the doomed and failed communist experiments of the 20th century.

With the help of Juno News investigative reporters Cosmin Dszurdsza and Clayton DeMaine, Candice explores Avi’s past, including his family’s deep history in hard left activism.

Much like former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Avi Lewis comes from a political dynasty and left-wing Canadian royalty.

So the real question is, will Canadians fall for it again?

Please consider upgrading to become a paid subscriber to support more investigations like this. Share this video, and comment with ideas for future investigations.

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