William Brooks refers to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s essay “Live Not by Lies” because it is relevant to Canada today. A group of scholars and journalists, myself included, who questioned the narrative of genocide in the Canadian residential school system, have faced moral denunciation and punishing professional consequences.

Solzhenitsyn’s ethic of dissent, urging individuals to refuse participation in falsehoods, is a call to action for Canadians to engage in better, evidence-based conversations about their past, according to Brooks, a sentiment underpinning this newsletter.

​William Brooks

Epoch Times

December 28, 2025

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn waves to well-wishers in the main square in Vladivostok after he returned to Russia following 20 years of exile, on May 27, 1994. Michael Evstafiev/AFP via Getty Images

In February 1974, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn was arrested by the KGB, stripped of his citizenship, and expelled from the Soviet Union. On the eve of his arrest, he circulated a short essay among Moscow’s intellectuals titled “Live Not by Lies.”

The essay was neither a revolutionary manifesto nor an appeal to overthrow the state. Instead, it was a quiet moral summons. Solzhenitsyn urged ordinary citizens to withdraw their consent from falsehood—to refuse to repeat what they knew to be false, even when silence promised their safety. Tyranny, he argued, does not rest solely on brute force; it survives because people are compelled to participate in a lie, often out of fear, convenience, or moral fatigue.

Over half a century later, Solzhenitsyn’s ethic of dissent has unexpected relevance in Canada. A small group of Canadian scholars and journalists, contributors to the recent publications “Grave Error” and “Dead Wrong,” have challenged prevailing claims about indigenous residential schools, particularly the assertion that Canada committed “genocide” through a system that caused the deaths of thousands of missing children who were buried in unmarked graves.

The work of these scholars has not been an exercise in denial or indifference to indigenous suffering. Rather, it represents an attempt to distinguish verifiable evidence from conjecture, and moral reckoning from myth-making. In doing so, they are paying a price remarkably familiar to anyone who has studied the life of Alexandr Solzhenitsyn.

The narrative they question emerged from the June 2015 Summary Report of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). That report asserted that approximately 150,000 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children were forcibly removed from their families between the mid-19th century and 1996 and placed in institutions designed to eradicate indigenous culture. It further contended that some 6,000 children died while enrolled in the residential school system and characterized the entire enterprise as “cultural genocide.” These conclusions were received with widespread public sympathy and quickly became foundational to Canada’s moral self-understanding.