REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grube's avatar
Grube
6h

“Delegitimize Kamloops.” What a statement. The Chief there has already done that to anyone paying close attention to what has actually happened. Or not happened. The entire digging up process ceased when a “sure thing” known by “knowing people” in a FN in the Prairies proved to be entirely false. To wit, no bodies of any kind were found after serious digging in the basement of a church near that reserve. All other digs were out on hold at the request of the AFN.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LM's avatar
LM
4h

God bless this lawyer for his stalwart defense of the truth. If only more members of the legal profession were so inclined....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture