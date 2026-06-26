REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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LM's avatar
LM
21m

Thank you for your efforts in bringing truth to the public square. That the CBC continues to publish misleading information on this topic and our federal government remains silent in the face of these revelations strongly suggests there is a larger agenda at work. Could that agenda be tied to the land acknowledgements audiences say at the start of public events?? Is public opinion being deliberately manipulated and, if so, why?

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
39m

Nina Green has been writing these detailed and well-researched letters to public officials for years now. If they took the time to read them these people might learn something. They don’t want to — they are afraid to. The narrative is the emotional reaction that Indian children were wrongfully killed and secretly buried. This narrative has been conclusively shown to be untrue, but our own elected officials, as well as most of our incompetent media, are refusing to acknowledge the truth. This is a troubling sign of internal rot.

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