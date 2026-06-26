Misleading CBC article on alleged Indian residential school deaths at Sturgeon Lake
This is the first of two pieces posted today on the same issue.
The first was written by Nina Green and sent to politicians and other notable parties, including Brodie Fenlon, Basem Boshra, Natasha Riebe, Chuck Thompson, Dr. Michael Benarroch, the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Premier Danielle Smith, and the Honourable Mark Carney.
It focuses on the CBC’s continual publication of misleading articles on deaths at the Indian Residential Schools, the latest being this highly misleading article on Sturgeon Lake, with the headline “Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation says 62 potential unmarked graves found on northern Alberta reserve.”
The second, scheduled to appear seven hours from now, was written by Tom Flanagan and adds additional material to Green’s analysis.
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XXX Misleading CBC article on alleged Indian residential school deaths at Sturgeon Lake
Nina Green
REAL Indigenous Report
May 22, 2026
The CBC continues to publish misleading articles on deaths at Indian residential schools, the latest being this highly misleading article on Sturgeon Lake with the headline:
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation says 62 potential unmarked graves found on northern Alberta reserve
On 5 November 2021 there were 27 names on the National Centre For Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) list for the Indian residential school at Sturgeon Lake, two of them duplicates.
Official Province of Alberta death certificates were located for 21 of the remaining 25. See attachments.
Sturgeon Lake Indian Residential School
15.6MB ∙ PDF file
Sturgeon Lake (4 Additional Records 3 August 2023)
4.56MB ∙ PDF file
The death certificates establish (1) that these children died of disease, mostly of TB, (2) that the causes of their deaths were duly recorded in official provincial government records at the time, (3) that there was nothing nefarious about their deaths, and (4) that the children were buried by their families in the community cemetery on the Indian reserve at Calais and in other known cemeteries.
The CBC article provides none of this factual evidence, despite the fact that all these Alberta death certificates have been in the possession of the University of Manitoba at its National Centre For Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) since 2014 (see attachment from the TRC report).
Alberta Death Records To TRC By 2014
417KB ∙ PDF file
When will the CBC finally start fact-checking these misleading stories before publishing them, and misinforming Canadians?
And when will the University of Manitoba release all the death records in its NCTR files which establish that there is not a single missing Indian residential school child, and not a single nefarious Indian residential school death?
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Thank you for your efforts in bringing truth to the public square. That the CBC continues to publish misleading information on this topic and our federal government remains silent in the face of these revelations strongly suggests there is a larger agenda at work. Could that agenda be tied to the land acknowledgements audiences say at the start of public events?? Is public opinion being deliberately manipulated and, if so, why?
Nina Green has been writing these detailed and well-researched letters to public officials for years now. If they took the time to read them these people might learn something. They don’t want to — they are afraid to. The narrative is the emotional reaction that Indian children were wrongfully killed and secretly buried. This narrative has been conclusively shown to be untrue, but our own elected officials, as well as most of our incompetent media, are refusing to acknowledge the truth. This is a troubling sign of internal rot.