A new book of readings, “Dead Wrong,” edited by C. P. Champion and Tom Flanagan, explores the fallout from the 2021 “social panic” created by the alleged discovery of unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, a claim still unsubstantiated by hard physical evidence.

In short, despite the sensational initial claims, no graves have been found, and the book’s writers carefully and convincingly argue that the media and public, nearly always eager to believe shocking news, were misled. The authors also criticize the lack of accountability and the perpetuation of this narrative, highlighting the need for accurate information if true telling — and genuine reconciliation — are ever to occur.

A new book catalogues the damage to Canadian society caused by a 2021 social panic over non-existent ‘unmarked graves.’

Quillette

February 5, 2026

A poster photographed in the Montreal neighbourhood of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, demanding the cancellation of Canada Day festivities. The picture was taken on 1 July 2021, five weeks after false reports circulated to the effect that the “unmarked graves” of 215 Indigenous children had been discovered at the site of the former Kamloops, B.C. Residential School.

In 2023, we published Grave Error, a book of essays that candidly discusses the “unmarked-graves” social panic that swept Canada four and a half years ago. In May 2021, it was announced that ground-penetrating radar (GPR) had identified the formerly unknown resting places of 215 Indigenous children who’d attended the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. The announcement sent shock waves through Canadian society, and led to months of self-lacerating commentary about our country’s colonial sins. Journalists and politicians alike acted as though these 215 victims—children who’d presumably been dispatched by murderous Residential School staff—had been identified and unearthed. It was only once this initial period of national hysteria ended that observers noted that, outside of the GPR reports, there existed no proof of graves, bodies, or human remains. And since GPR technology cannot detect bodies, but only soil dislocations that may equally indicate tree roots, drainage ditches, rocks, or other artefacts that have nothing to do with graves, the claim that these GPR-identified soil anomalies corresponded to graves remained unproven.

To this day, not a single grave has been discovered at any of the GPR-identified locations in Kamloops; nor at any of the other Residential-School sites where similar GPR surveys were conducted. Seen in retrospect, this whole strange episode in Canadian history now seems like a morbid farce.

All of this has been a particular embarrassment for Canadian journalists, who took a leading role in convincing readers and viewers that those 215 “unmarked graves” were real. This explains why many journalists have simply stopped talking about the issue, perhaps in the hope that the whole mortifying episode (and their role in it) will simply be forgotten.

To this day, not a single grave has been discovered at any of the GPR-identified locations. Seen in retrospect, this whole strange episode in Canadian history now seems like a morbid farce.

Thankfully, some Canadian media have mustered the courage to acknowledge that the claimed graves have never been found—including The Dorchester Review, CBC News, and the National Post. Internationally, this tale of epic gullibility has also been told in The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, Quillette, and numerous other publications. (In 2024, The New York Times grudgingly admitted that no graves have been found, but also darkly suggested that anyone pointing this fact out is likely carrying out the work of shadowy “conservative Catholic and right-wing activists.”) While it is still considered politically taboo in progressive Canadian circles to mention that none of the graves have been shown to exist, almost two thirds of ordinary Canadians now tell pollsters that more evidence is necessary before they will accept the unmarked-graves narrative we were once all supposed to believe on faith.

Even by 2023, Canadians were clearly ready for a fact-based discussion of the unmarked-graves controversy—which explains why Grave Error instantly became a Canadian best-seller upon its publication. The book’s success is all the more notable given that it was largely ignored by mainstream journalists (largely for the reasons described above). To this day, many media outlets seem to remain vested in the idea (hope is perhaps a better word) that someone, somewhere will discover proof to back up their flawed 2021-era reporting.

In truth, there is a religious quality to the discussion of unmarked graves in some circles. For such Canadians, it seems, the martyr status of those 215 (imaginary) dead children transcends the realm of provable fact.

In the spring of 2024, the small British Columbia city of Quesnel made national news when it was learned that the mayor’s wife bought ten copies of Grave Error for distribution to friends. Following noisy protests, Quesnel’s Council voted to censure Mayor Ron Paull (who was accused of recommending this heretical literature to others), and tried to force him from office—effectively on the argument that anyone who blasphemed the religion of Indigenous reconciliation through possession of forbidden literature is unfit to serve.

Thankfully, Mayor Paull was later vindicated in the courts, and his wife, Pat Morton, is now suing the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs for defamation. But they’ve had to endure many headaches and expenses in the process (though the whole controversy was good news for Grave Error, which spiked in popularity during this controversy).

Several Canadian public library systems refused to acquire Grave Error. Those libraries that did acquire it, such as in Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, and Toronto, experienced long waiting lists. Despite desperate attempts to (literally) criminalise unmarked-graves “denialism” (more on this below), people wanted to read the book.

We now invite these same readers to consider our newly published sequel to Grave Error, Dead Wrong, because the struggle for accurate information and accountability isn’t over.

As noted above, few of the journalists who took a leading role in promulgating false information on this file have admitted their errors—even those who work at blue-chip journalistic outlets that, in any other context, would be quick to correct bad reporting. As noted in Chapter Five of our new book—adapted from a Quillette article entitled, When Will The New York Times Correct Its Flawed Reporting on ‘Unmarked Graves’?—the English world’s most prestigious newspaper ran a number of absurdly counterfactual articles on this subject by a reporter named Ian Austen. One of these promoted the (especially) bizarre claim that a “mass grave” had been uncovered at Kamloops—a fable so singularly outlandish that even otherwise credulous Canadian reporters refused to repeat it. More than four years after Austen spread this misinformation, his articles remain uncorrected on the Times web site.

This is especially remarkable given that even the leadership of the Kamloops First Nation, whose original 27 May 2021 unmarked-graves announcement launched this social-panic in the first place, has admitted that its GPR survey detected only “anomalies,” not graves or human remains.

One might think that the First Nation would be eager to perform forensic excavations so that the identity of the 215 victims might be determined. After all, they know exactly where to dig, and the Canadian government has doled out millions of dollars so that investigations could be conducted. Yet despite the passage of all this time, no such excavations have been carried out, either at Kamloops or most of the other former Residential-School sites where hundreds of similar anomalies were detected. In fact, only one reliable excavation of a Residential-School site has recently been carried out, and nothing was found.

(Other excavations have led to claims of bones being found, but these were unrelated searches conducted near mission churches and community cemeteries, where it was known that normal burials had taken place. It is hardly surprising to find bones in a cemetery. And in any event, none of these purported discoveries have been shown to involve a child who’d attended a Residential School, let alone a child who’d gone “missing.” As readers of Grave Error will know, these schools were subject to constant bureaucratic oversight, in part because their funding was based on student enrolment. The idea that children were constantly disappearing into the clutches of murderous predators, who then littered the nation with their bones, is a ghoulish myth.)

Reporters and politicians now use delicate phrasing such as “potential gravesites” or “possible burials” to refer to the supposed unmarked graves whose existence they once took as revealed truth. But members of other professional sectors are not nearly so circumspect. This includes academia and the arts, in particular—both of which greeted the unmarked-graves social panic with effusive commitments to “reconciliation.” Indeed, at least one Canadian academic was terminated outright after bluntly noting the lack of evidence surrounding unmarked graves.

Meanwhile, a 2024 book by writer Tanya Talaga, credulously amplifying the debunked mythology surrounding unmarked graves, was awarded a prestigious prize for political journalism. (The book’s title, The Knowing, refers to a mystical form of knowledge gathering that, according to Talaga, former Kamloops Residential School students used to establish the unfalsifiable truth of those 215 graves.)

The Canadian media has offered nothing but hagiographic coverage of a highly misleading 2024 documentary film called Sugarcane, which purported to educate viewers about Canada’s Residential-School system (and whose promoters played heavily on its relevance to claimed “evidence of unmarked graves [being] discovered on the grounds of an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada”). In Chapter Six of our new book, author Michelle Stirling catalogues the numerous misrepresentations and factual evasions contained in the movie—which likely will be inflicted on cohorts of Canadian students for years to come (much like the equally garbled narrative concerning the tragic death of Charlie Wenjack, as described by Quillette author Robert MacBain in 2024).

One consequence of the false “unmarked-graves” claims that began circulating in 2021 was the encouragement of a collective blood libel against the priests, ministers, and nuns who ran Residential Schools on the government’s behalf. It had long been known that some of these religious educators were cruel and even abusive (as one would expect, as a matter of statistics, in the case of any large group of individuals, of whatever background). But thanks to the unmarked-graves social panic, scattered stories about rogue educators suddenly transformed into something resembling the plot of a horror movie—with the clerics collectively playing the role of bloodthirsty sadists, murdering children en masse and burying them under cover of darkness.

The result of this propaganda campaign was a wave of arson and vandalism against churches all across Canada. Our publishing partner, True North, was the first media outlet to document the extent of these criminal acts. Their interactive online map has documented over 120 incidents that have occurred since mid-2021—incidents that federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has described as “terrorist attacks.” In Chapter Seven of our book, True North reporter Cosmin Dzsurdzsa describes the failure of government agencies, police, and mainstream media to address these incidents or the violent animus behind them.

The unmarked-graves social panic has also served to promote an apocalyptic rewriting of the legacy of Canada’s Residential Schools more generally. Many of the negative aspects of these schools were exhaustively catalogued in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report of 2015 (including the deaths of almost 3,000 people who passed through the schools, mostly from tuberculosis)—which made no mention of murdered children thrown into unmarked graves. But since 2021, the research contained in that report has been overshadowed by a fictional narrative that casts Residential Schools as dens of unremitting horror.

Chapter 11 of our book details 1940s-era excerpts from chronicles kept by the Grey Nuns who worked at St. Mary’s Residential School at Standoff, Alberta. Contrary to the idea that Residential Schools were de facto prisons, this case study shows that children would frequently return home for short visits and longer vacations—and that their parents were repeatedly welcomed at the school for religious and secular celebrations. It also describes the wide variety of recreational events provided for the children, from movies in town to musical performances and sporting competitions. In Chapter 14, likewise, Indigenous writer Rod Clifton describes his own positive experiences at a Residential School.

These positive memories certainly do not signal that everything was always rosy at Residential Schools. In a system of 143 institutions enduring for more than a century, and educating as many as 150,000 children, there were undoubtedly many tragic occurrences. Even for students who graduated in good health, boarding-school life could be lonely. But the idea that a typical Residential School was a Dickensian house of horrors is absolutely false.

Canada’s Residential School system, which began operation in the late nineteenth century, didn’t fully cease operation until 1997. As Greg Piasetzki explains in Chapter 10, Canadian officials had wanted to close the entire system in the 1940s, but couldn’t—in part because Indigenous families themselves objected:

For many Indian parents, particularly single parents or those with large numbers of children, the [Residential Schools] were the best deal available. They offered better food, clothing, and shelter than many parents could provide; they could teach reading and writing, which very few parents could do; and they were free, courtesy of Canadian taxpayers and unpaid missionaries. Indian parents were often suspicious of public schools in town; they feared, not without reason, that their children would be picked on there. And the [schools] offered paid employment to large numbers of Indians as cooks, janitors, farmers and, as time went on, increasing numbers of teachers.

A trend in post-World War II politics has been to expand the concept of genocide, a term that originally described the destruction of European Jewry by the Nazis. In Canada, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission adopted the phrase “cultural genocide” to describe Residential Schools. But over the last five years, the word “cultural” has been largely left out; and it is now common for Canadian politicians and journalists to describe these school as instruments of actual genocide, as if they were concentration camps. One Member of Parliament, Leah Gazan, even succeeded in getting the House of Commons to give unanimous consent to a resolution stating “that, in the opinion of the House, the government must recognize what happened in Canada’s Indian residential schools as genocide.”

As Frances Widdowson explains in Chapter 18, the concept of “denialism” has similarly been expanded and weaponised since 2021. One academic—Sean Carleton, a self-described “settler scholar” at the University of Manitoba—has become particularly promiscuous with his use of this slur to attack anyone who notes that no unmarked graves have been found. By using the language of “denial,” he clearly seeks to compare his opponents to Holocaust deniers. But of course, the comparison is grotesque: The historical reality of the Holocaust is beyond doubt, while claims of unmarked graves will remain conjectural until proper forensic examinations are conducted.

On 26 September 2024, Gazan introduced a private member’s bill, C-413, to amend the Criminal Code such that “everyone who, by communicating statements, other than in private conversation, wilfully promotes hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying, downplaying or justifying the Indian residential school system in Canada or by misrepresenting facts relating to it is guilty of an indictable offence.”

Indigenous leaders have expressed support for this kind of law, and have explicitly indicated that they want it used to prosecute Canadians who express scepticism in regard to unmarked graves. In some cases, defenders of the unmarked-graves narrative have claimed that the question of whether or not graves are ever found is immaterial, since the issue has a powerful “symbolic” function.

And so, while we are eager to have people read our book, it’s only fair to warn them that doing so may well get them targeted as “deniers.” But don’t take it personally. This is simply what happens when ideologues such as Gazan and Carleton forget about searching for graves, and start looking for heretics.

Adapted, with permission, from Dead Wrong, by C.P. Champion and Tom Flanagan. Copyright ©2025.