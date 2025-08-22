Dear Reader,

In the piece below, gifted thinker and writer Andrew Fox carefully examines the tactical, strategic, diplomatic, and legal perspectives for understanding the potential advantages and drawbacks of Israel’s total re-occupation of Gaza.

It needs to be read in the context of this report from the CBC that rightly argues:

There are many uncertainties around Israel's new plans to expand military occupation, even as its first step — taking control of Gaza City — was approved by government ministers and reluctant generals at a security cabinet meeting that lasted 10 hours and dragged into the early hours of Friday.

A cold analysis of the advantages and disadvantages

Andrew Fox

Andrew Fox’s Substack

August 8, 2025

Israel’s leadership has confirmed the complete military occupation of the Gaza Strip, without officially annexing the territory. The general plan appears to be to take control temporarily and then transfer Gaza to a “transitional governing body”. The stated aim of this strategy is to ensure security by removing Hamas and freeing Israeli hostages, after which Israel would delegate governance to others (in Netanyahu’s words, “friendly Arab nations”) rather than formally incorporate Gaza into Israel.

Cards on the table: I hate the idea, as I made plain here. However, to follow the words of Konstantin Kisin (you can see my appearance on Triggernometry, here), let us take a first principles approach. Let us set aside our personal opinions and analyse the actual plan, whether it is workable, and look at the strategic implications.

This article takes a look through four key lenses at the implications of Israel's occupation of Gaza. I will examine Tactical, Strategic, Diplomatic, and Legal perspectives to understand the potential advantages and drawbacks. The aim is not to advocate a position, but to clearly lay out the complex trade-offs instead.

Tactical Implications

A full occupation will put IDF soldiers on the ground throughout the Strip, with all the attendant risks and operational challenges. A complete takeover is sold as the decisive move to eliminate Hamas’s military capabilities once and for all. The plan discussed reportedly involves a phased operation, initially targeting Gaza City (potentially lasting 4–5 months) to dismantle what remains of Hamas and press for the release of hostages. Tactically, occupation is promoted as the most effective way to complete the mission that nearly two years of conflict failed to achieve.

However, the tactical risks and costs of an occupation are formidable. Gaza’s dense urban terrain and tunnel networks make it a nightmare environment for any occupying army, as militants can resort to guerrilla warfare and booby traps.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir bluntly warned the cabinet that if Israel advances with a complete takeover, “the lives of the hostages will be in danger” because there is “no way to guarantee that we won’t harm them” during such operations. In other words, a massive ground assault could provoke Hamas to kill captives or result in accidental fatalities during crossfire or as collateral damage to any strike. This is a considerable risk.

Zamir also warned that broadening the conflict will “come at the cost of soldiers’ lives” and could stretch the military’s resources too thin, considering the army has been fighting in Gaza for 22 months now. Israeli forces are battle-weary. One officer described the prospect of prolonged fighting as “miring an exhausted military in Gaza”, which raises concerns about troop morale and readiness. Tactically, an occupation promises a more complete victory over Hamas, but at the probable cost of higher Israeli military casualties, risk to Israeli hostages, and a prolonged urban combat scenario that the IDF itself approaches with trepidation.

Israeli troops operate in Gaza, 7 August 2025 (IDF)

Strategic Implications

At the strategic level, which relates to Israel’s long-term security and regional objectives, occupying Gaza presents a mixture of potential benefits and serious risks. On one hand, completely removing Hamas’s control in Gaza could bring a significant strategic advantage for Israel. Removing Hamas from power and dismantling its military infrastructure would negate one of Israel’s most persistent security threats. Permanent IDF presence in Gaza is not the goal. Still, by re-entering the territory, Israel could establish a new security situation along its southern border, possibly including a buffer zone or security perimeter to prevent terrorist armies from returning to its doorstep. Since all other methods (air campaigns, partial incursions, blockades) have failed to dismantle Hamas completely, a full occupation is the “necessary condition” to create a post-Hamas Gaza. Leaving Gaza ungoverned or under Hamas is not an option; therefore, a transitional Israeli occupation is a way to force a reset in Gaza’s governance and security outlook for the future.

The strategic risks of occupying Gaza are equally significant. Israel might risk falling into a “black hole” of insurgency and accountability – the phrase Zamir reportedly used to describe Gaza if occupied. The history of previous occupations is instructive: Israel occupied Gaza from 1967 to 2005 and southern Lebanon for 18 years (1982–2000), experiences that turned into quagmires of persistent guerrilla resistance. A new occupation of Gaza might similarly develop into an open-ended counterinsurgency against remaining militants, consuming Israel’s military resources for years.

Even if Hamas’s organised leadership is eliminated, governing 2 million hostile Palestinians remains a daunting task for the IDF. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has warned that Israel would end up “ruling over two million Palestinians – paying for their electricity and water, building them schools and hospitals with Israeli taxpayers’ money…. You annex — you pay. From that moment, everything is on us.”

In other words, even without formal annexation, an occupier becomes fully responsible for the population’s welfare, which will be a significant burden on Israel’s budget and society.

Another concern is the endgame: who or what will fill the vacuum after Israel departs? The plan is to transfer Gaza to a transitional authority, but if no credible Palestinian or international mechanism emerges, Israel could remain in Gaza longer than expected. This uncertainty prompts some in Netanyahu’s coalition to advise caution – Shas party leader Aryeh Deri reportedly told the PM, “the war is causing ongoing diplomatic damage… The hostages will be in danger. We should listen to the army.” The strategic aim of defeating Hamas is therefore intertwined with the risk of a costly, indefinite occupation that could deplete Israel’s military and economic resources and produce diminishing returns over time.

Diplomatic Implications

Occupying Gaza without annexation involves complex diplomatic consequences for Israel’s relations both internationally and regionally. To Israel’s credit, its leaders explicitly oppose annexation, which would have sparked immediate further global outrage. Netanyahu has emphasised that Israel “does not want to… govern the territory” permanently and intends to transfer Gaza’s governance to others once Hamas is removed. This stance seems designed to reassure allies and regional partners that Israel is not pursuing a land grab. Indeed, some of Israel’s closest allies have set a red line against annexation. Reports suggest that Trump privately opposed any move to annex Gaza.

There are signs that some Arab states quietly prefer Hamas to be removed, including the unprecedented Arab League condemnation of Hamas two weeks ago. Netanyahu claims he would transfer Gaza’s control to “Arab forces that will govern it properly… giving Gazans a good life.” Although still largely hypothetical, this could imply involving Arab League or Gulf nations in Gaza’s rebuilding and security. If such a cooperative transition were successful, it might even act as a confidence-building measure towards wider regional peace (for example, revitalising Israeli-Saudi normalisation talks that stalled during the war). Avoiding annexation keeps the option open for international cooperation and a future handover, portraying Israel’s role as that of a caretaker removing a terrorist threat, before stepping back.

However, in the short term, Israel will face enormous diplomatic fallout from a full-scale occupation, even if it is temporary. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is already desperate after months of fighting, and a new offensive could make things worse. Global public opinion has grown increasingly alarmed at the toll on Gazan civilians, and a forcible occupation will be seen by many as an escalation of an already dire crisis.

Western governments are already voicing objections. Israel is guaranteed to face more UN resolutions demanding a withdrawal or investigations into its conduct as an occupying power. Lapid warned that proceeding with reoccupation would “isolate Israel internationally and erase any hope of regional support for postwar reconstruction”. Even Germany (Germany!) has already halted all arms sales to Israel until further notice. Egypt and Jordan have strongly opposed any permanent change in Gaza’s status or mass expulsion of its residents into their territories. An occupation might strain those ties if they perceive Israel as worsening the humanitarian burden.

The diplomatic balancing act for Israel is therefore delicate. It must convince allies that it will act responsibly and exit Gaza as soon as feasible, while also contending with hostile states and movements that will use the re-occupation of Gaza as a rallying cry. Each day that Israeli forces remain in Gaza, Jerusalem will be under pressure to justify its actions and mitigate harm. Failure to manage the diplomatic narrative could result in sanctions or loss of crucial backing. Occupying Gaza, even temporarily, is still going to carry a tremendous cost in international trust and goodwill.

Legal Implications

From a legal perspective, the distinction between occupation and annexation in Gaza is critically important. Under international law, if Israel occupies Gaza, it becomes the occupying power with specific obligations defined by the Fourth Geneva Convention. This includes a duty to ensure the basic needs of the civilian population and to respect the rights of non-combatants. Annexation, on the other hand, would mean Israel unilaterally declaring Gaza (or parts of it) as sovereign Israeli territory. Such an act is widely considered illegal (the UN Charter forbids acquiring territory by force), and it would almost certainly provoke global non-recognition and sanctions. It is therefore not surprising that Netanyahu ruled out annexation from the start. By avoiding an official annexation, Israel likely hopes to stay within the bounds of a temporary military occupation, which, while still contentious, is a recognised (if undesirable) legal state of affairs during and after conflict.

However, not annexing Gaza does not exempt Israel from significant legal responsibilities. If the IDF takes complete control on the ground, Israel will be seen by the international community (and by Palestinians) as responsible for Gaza’s civilian population. Statements by Israeli officials themselves acknowledge this reality. By saying “everything is on us” once you effectively take over, critics like Lapid emphasise that Israel would need to provide services and governance in Gaza throughout its rule. This could quickly become a legal and moral quagmire.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are suffering shortages of food and medicine; as occupier, Israel will face legal claims that it must improve these conditions, not worsen them. A prolonged occupation will intensify the legal allegations Israel already faces, especially if living conditions remain poor. Additionally, the absence of annexation means Gazans would not have Israeli citizenship or civil rights protections under Israeli law, yet Israel would control their territory. This scenario will undoubtedly be described by activists as de facto apartheid if extended indefinitely. Israeli authorities insist the occupation would be temporary, but defining “temporary” is complex in law; there is precedent for “temporary” occupations lasting decades. This uncertainty will lead to legal challenges in international courts.

On the other hand, Israel’s plan to transfer Gaza to a transitional authority raises its own legal questions: who appoints this authority, and under what legal basis will it govern? One option is a revival of Palestinian Authority (PA) rule in Gaza, possibly under some form of international guarantee, since the PA is the recognised governing body for Palestinian territories. Another suggestion is a multinational Arab peacekeeping force or trusteeship. Any such arrangement would preferably be endorsed by a UN resolution or a regional agreement to establish legitimacy. For Israel, reaching that point without appearing to impose a puppet regime will be sensitive.

Until then, Israeli military law would effectively be in force in Gaza, meaning Palestinians there would live under martial law regulations. This legal limbo is fragile: prolonged in that state, it risks undermining Palestinians’ right to self-determination and invites further international legal criticism of Israel. Legally speaking, occupation is less provocative than annexation, but still imposes significant legal duties and scrutiny on Israel. The entire process involves a legal tightrope: failure to abide by the laws of occupation or to transition to acceptable governance could turn a temporary occupation into a long-term legal and diplomatic liability.

Conclusion

My analysis indicates a highly complex situation with no straightforward solutions. Tactically, full occupation might immediately achieve the military goal of defeating Hamas, but it would come with severe human and operational costs for both Israelis and Palestinians. Strategically, it could remove a significant threat, but risks entangling Israel in a prolonged role as Gaza’s reluctant ruler, something even Israeli generals compare to stepping into a “black hole”. Diplomatically, Israel’s insistence on avoiding annexation and pursuing a transitional endgame aims to reduce international backlash, but the reality of occupation will strain Israel’s foreign relations and moral reputation over time. Legally, Israel might avoid the taboos of annexation, but it would assume full legal responsibility for Gaza’s population under occupation, which raises ethical and judicial concerns.

Israel is trying to walk a fine line: occupy Gaza enough to protect its interests, but not so much as to control Gaza permanently. Even within Israel’s leadership and society, there is deep unease and disagreement over this strategy. Each of the four perspectives I have examined offers a different view, but all highlight one theme: this approach involves compromises. An occupation without annexation might be the least problematic option for Netanyahu, but it remains a risky gamble. The complexity of the situation means there are no simple solutions in Gaza, only difficult choices.

For an observer, understanding these different aspects is crucial. Israel’s decision on whether to occupy (and how to eventually withdraw from) Gaza will have consequences on the battlefield, in diplomacy, and in the lives of millions of Israelis and Palestinians. We now have to wait and see if occupation leads to a more favourable outcome than the current strategic drift, or if it becomes a prolonged ordeal with grave consequences for all involved.

