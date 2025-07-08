REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
3h

Mr. Murray speaks the Truth! Civilization or Medeival Barbarism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture