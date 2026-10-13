REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Crosscurrents
Oct 13

Stirling's push on court-proven evidence versus early mass-grave headlines is the part that still needs more airtime. Ground-penetrating radar can flag soil disturbances; it cannot by itself confirm how many children died or who buried them, and that gap got papered over fast in 2021. Casimir's AFN motion and the language about "recovered little ones" locked a narrative in place before excavation caught up. Worth watching whether other outlets follow the Globe's retraction lead, or whether Canadian Dimension's framing keeps setting the tone in campuses and newsrooms.

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