Distinguished lawyer John Carpay argues that Canada is adopting race-based laws and policies, similar to the Apartheid system in South Africa. He highlights examples like the BC Supreme Court’s ruling in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada, the imposition of Aboriginal land acknowledgements, and the influence of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). He also contends that UNDRIP’s emphasis on race-based rights and land ownership undermines equality and could lead to destructive societal divisions.

“It seems that Canada has abandoned the noble principle of ‘Equal rights for all, special privileges for none.’”

John Carpay

Juno News

December 31, 2025

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Canada was one of the leaders of the international opposition to the Apartheid laws in South Africa, in force from 1948 to 1991. All South Africans were legally classified by race as White, Black, Coloured, or Indian, with laws defining the rights and obligations of each group. Apartheid laws enforced segregation in most spheres of life, including housing, marriage, and education.

But now, 31 years after Nelson Mandela was elected president by a vote of South African citizens of all races, it seems that Canada has abandoned the noble principle of “Equal rights for all, special privileges for none.” Instead, we are quietly reconstructing a Canadian version of Apartheid.

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In August 2025, the BC Supreme Court declared that Aboriginal title trumps the property rights of homeowners in Richmond, in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada. Aboriginal land acknowledgements are imposed on public meetings across Canada and recited like a daily prayer by schoolchildren. Those who object find themselves removed from school councils, which happened to Catherine Kronas in Ancaster, Ontario (although the local school board did back down and reverse its decision after receiving a legal warning letter). Geoffrey Horsman, a biochemistry professor, school council member, and father of three children, is suing the Waterloo Region District School Board after it informed him that the imposition of land acknowledgements was not open to debate!