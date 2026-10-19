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Pat Johnson convincingly shows that the Arab-Israeli conflict is rooted in antisemitism, not opposition to Israeli policies, past or present. In particular, the rejection of a Jewish state, not Palestinian self-determination, has driven the conflict since the 1800s. Among many other signs, this is evident in the repeated rejection of two-state solutions and the prioritization of stopping Jewish self-determination over establishing a Palestinian state.

The conflict didn’t start with hatred of the “occupation.” It started with hatred of the idea of a Jewish state.

Pat Johnson

August 29, 2026

Might wanna brush up on your history.

We really need to get our history straight.

We waste a lot of time these days arguing whether antizionism is antisemitism or, if not, precisely where the line can be drawn between the two.

It’s a silly parlor game. If you understand history, you know that antizionism is a wholly-owned subsidiary of antisemitism.

Let me splain.

The opposition to Israel — from 1948 until today — has little to do with what Israel does. It has everything to do with what Israel is.

To be clear, a country like Israel, which for eight decades has been at war with enemies who respect no rules of engagement and who routinely shit on the Geneva Conventions, is going to be forced into some unpleasant corners in defending itself.

So, yeah. You can criticize some Israeli military choices. And criticizing how Israel defends itself is especially easy when you don’t think Israel has any right to defend itself in the first place because it is a — yawn — settler-colonial, apartheid, genocidal, boilerplate blah blah blah.

But the point is that Israel only defends itself in these ways because it is surrounded by enemies determined to destroy it and kill most or all of its citizens (depending on whether the enemies are moderates or hardliners). And those enemies, for whatever fancy explanations they invent to justify their hatred of Israel, actually hate it for one reason only. It’s not the settlements or the checkpoints or the endless litany of fabricated complaints.

The one intolerable fact that has led to nearly eight decades of unrelenting opposition to Israel is that it is a Jewish state.

Until we acknowledge the fact that this entire conflict is premised on the Palestinian and Arab rejection of Jewish self-determination — rather than on advancing Palestinian self-determination — we will never get to the root of the conflict and, therefore, never reach a resolution.

The Arab world unanimously rejected the idea of a Palestinian Arab state in 1947 and 1948 because, under the UN Partition Resolution, such a country would be born alongside a Jewish state. At every opportunity for Palestinian self-determination — and there have been many — the Palestinians and their Arab and Muslim “allies” have scuttled the possibility because that has never been the goal.

The goal is the destruction of Israel.

This fact is the heart of 80 years of conflict. All the rest is commentary.

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The Arab world’s rejection of the United Nations Partition Plan in 1947 was motivated by the uncompromising refusal of Arab and Muslim elites to accept the concept of Jewish self-determination in the homeland of the Jewish people.

Coexistence of two peoples in a small area was never the problem. Two peoples sharing a land would be feasible if they both acquiesced to do so in peace. It happens all over the world.

The conflict exists because of a grievance-driven Arab intolerance and a nurturing of Palestinian resentments — all of it based on anti-Jewish animus.

That’s the key to understanding this conflict.

It’s the antisemitism, stupid.

And this did not suddenly emerge in 1948.

At every step in regional history since the idea of a Jewish state emerged as a political movement in the 1800s, Arab entities — political leaders, clergy, the Arab “street” — have railed against the idea.

The two-state solution for Jewish and Palestinian Arab self-determination has been rejected not by Jews or Israelis, but overwhelmingly and repeatedly by Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims.

The choice has been an Arab Palestinian state alongside a Jewish state or no Palestinian Arab state at all.

The Palestinians and the larger Arab and Muslim polities have overwhelmingly and repeatedly chosen no Palestine over a Palestine next to Israel.

At the San Remo Conference in 1920, the League of Nations set the parameters for the post-First World War Mandates for Palestine. This plan set out the potential for a Jewish state with codified rights for the Arab populations in the area.

Arab leaders rejected both the mandate system and the Jewish homeland proposal.

They did not even make a legitimate push for an independent Arab state — their only objective was preventing a Jewish one. That’s what this has always been about.

The idea that this is about Palestinian self-determination has always been a ruse. There is not, in any real way, a “pro-Palestinian” movement. There is only an anti-Israel movement. And it is anti-Israel because it is anti-Jewish.

Opposition to Jewish self-determination is based on Arab racial supremacy and Muslim religious intolerance.

It’s about uppity Jews who refuse to know and accept their place as subordinate people.

The creation of the “free Palestine” movement, with the invention of the PLO in the 1960s, was an attempt to retrofit this entirely oppositional, destructive anti-Jewish movement into a “positive” movement seeking “Palestinian self-determination.” But that is pretty much bullshit.

“Pro-Palestinians,” whom I always put in scoff quotes, do almost nothing to advance Palestinian self-determination or well-being. Indeed, they are the reason Palestinians are dying, as I wrote in a recent post. But anyways. Back to history.

In 1937, the Peel Commission proposed partitioning Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states, with Jerusalem as an international city. The Jewish leadership, though disappointed at a proposal they viewed as deeply flawed, considered the commission’s proposal a start for negotiations.

The Arab leadership rejected the proposal, demanding a single Arab state and a halt to immigration by Jews.

No Jews was their starting point and their end-point.

Then came 1947.

The United Nations proposed partitioning Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, with an international administration for Jerusalem.

The Jewish leadership accepted the plan — again, compromising on a deeply disappointing proposal from their perspective — but the Arab states and Palestinian leadership rejected it outright.

They would not tolerate a Jewish state. That was their #1 concern. Palestinian nationhood be damned. That was never their concern. Stopping Jews was (and is) their priority.

Antisemitism led to the rejection of every two-state proposal.

Antisemitism led to the rejection of a Palestinian Arab state alongside Israel.

Antisemitism led to eight decades and counting of conflict.

Despite this, today we continually hear the exhausted mantra: “Antizionism is not antisemitism.”

Antizionism began as opposition to Israel as a Jewish state because it is a Jewish state.

Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq were formed in the same general era that Israel was created. No one suggests those countries do not deserve to exist.

Why?

They’re not Jewish.

The mantra “Antizionism is not antisemitism” attempts to erase the foundational history of the conflict, which is the refusal of the regional players to countenance a Jewish state.

Not every antizionist in the world today is an antisemite.

But antisemitism is the parent, the root, the foundation, and the energizing life force of antizionism.

If we want to resolve this conflict, we need to understand and accept the premises on which this conflict began and that drive it to this day.

It did not begin with settlements.

It did not begin with checkpoints.

It did not begin with Benjamin Netanyahu.

It began when the prospect of Jewish self-determination became real — and much of the surrounding Arab world decided that a Jewish state was the one outcome it would not tolerate.

Until we confront that history, we are arguing about the symptoms while refusing to name the disease.

That has implications for the Middle East — huge ones, obviously.

But the hatred at the heart of the so-called “pro-Palestinian” movement has deep and potentially fatal implications for movements around the world that have taken up the Palestinian banner with a fervency no less fanatical than the antisemites who started this conflict in the first place.

In my next few pieces, I will explore the moral time bomb that the “pro-Palestinian” movement has embedded at the heart of the world’s progressive movements, diplomatic sectors, commentariat, foreign ministries and campuses.

It’s not a pretty picture. But if you want to understand why the world is so effed up and how we got here, we’d better start facing facts.

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Discussion about this post

ryan

ryan20h

Let me say something about the gentile respondents on FB....some of them.....accusations that Jews of Europe are foreign interlopers who cruelly and insanely shoved aside the native Palestinian people who’d been there since the prophet Isa worshipped at Al Aksa on the Haram Al Sharif...their ignorance is so wide and profound ....and they put Ha Ha emojis next to my comments or anyone who sets the record straight about millenia of Jewish History in the Land of Israel.....vs the Muslim Arab invasion and settler colonialism in the seventh century and then the hundreds of years of Ottoman rule. All foreign. But for them, the Jews are foreign and furthermore have a hateful religion unlike the “religion of peace” and had to “steal” the culture of the native Arabs. The whole thing is ass backward.

JEWS AREN’T ASKING YOU. THEY’RE TELLING YOU.

DON’T LIKE ISRAEL’S WAR ON HAMAS? SURPRISE! THE DAYS OF JEWS POLITELY ASKING NOT TO BE KILLED ARE OVER. NOW IT’S YOUR TURN TO GET OVER IT.

FEB 14, 2025 • PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

INCITEMENT TO GENOCIDE: THE REAL BARRIER TO PEACE

Most Palestinians endorse mass murder, rape, and beheading as “resistance.” Why? It’s simple: Rote learning.

JUN 30, 2024 • PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

EXPLAINING PRO-PALESTINIANISM

HOW ACTIVISTS DOUBLED DOWN ON A TERRIBLE MISTAKE.

AUG 25, 2024 • PAT’S BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

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