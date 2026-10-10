In the piece below, I argue that the BC “Land Back” movement is gaining momentum, with over 135,000 hectares of Crown land identified for transfer to Indian Bands through modern treaties. The Te’mexw Treaty Association is negotiating five treaties, including land in Greater Victoria and other areas. The transfers, which involve significant public properties and waterfront parcels, have raised concerns about private property rights and the potential impact on public access and recreational opportunities.

​ Majorities have also expressed concern that private property rights are being subordinated to vague collective ones rooted in indigenous storytelling;

Hymie Rubenstein

Canada Free Press

August 20, 2026

The Epoch Times has revealed that more than 135,000 hectares--1,350 square kilometres--of British Columbia Crown land has been identified or committed for transfer to Indian Bands through modern treaties and other agreements, according to provincial documents released on August 10. The area is roughly 12 times the 114-square-kilometre size of Vancouver.

The province is also negotiating five separate treaties with the Te’mexw Treaty Association (TTA) that include approximately 1,565 hectares of Crown land in proposed treaty settlement areas.

The lands include several prominent public properties in the Greater Victoria area and dozens of waterfront parcels in downtown Victoria, as mentioned below.

The settlement lands are detailed in five distinct modern treaties currently being negotiated together. The overall settlement is between the provincial government, the federal government, and the TTA, comprising the Songhees, Malahat, T’Sou-ke (Sooke), Beecher Bay (Scia’new), and Snaw-naw-as (Nanoose) Indian Bands.

The five treaties still require: (1) consultation with other Indian Bands who are claiming possession of parts of these same territories; (2) conclusion of negotiations, and ratification by the five Indian Bands, the B.C. government, and the federal government; and (3) treaty implementation in the final part of a six-stage process.

Overlapping territorial rights, a direct result of the wandering lifestyle of hunting, gathering, and fishing peoples around the world, should raise questions about the operation of loose and shifting land occupation before the European colonial era, ways of utilizing natural resources without owning territory in fee-simple terms.

But this contentious issue has not been made public in any detail.