According to the Western Standard’s Cory Morgan, the ever-expanding duty to consult indigenous peoples, as interpreted by the Supreme Court, is hindering Canada’s economic and social progress. The lack of a clear definition of what constitutes adequate consultation has led to a situation where minority approval is effectively required for any government action, creating a de facto veto power. This has resulted in project delays, economic losses, and a potential for increased social unrest.

From pipelines to provincial referendums, Ottawa’s ever-expanding duty to consult is turning minority approval into an unofficial constitutional requirement.

Former BC Green Party MLA Adam Olsen rises in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia while wearing traditional regalia during debate on first reading of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, October 24, 2019, in Victoria, British Columbia.Legislative Assembly of British Columbia video still; illustration enhanced by Alex Zoltan

Western Standard

May 31, 2026

The ever-shifting goalposts of what constitutes adequate consultation with indigenous bands on pretty much any action of the government these days are crippling the nation economically and socially. Until the actual obligations of the country to indigenous people are definitively defined, no substantive policy initiatives or infrastructure projects will ever come into being in the country.

The duty to consult indigenous people isn’t within the Canadian Constitution. Section 35 is a short and straightforward segment of the document. It states:

35 (1) The existing aboriginal and treaty rights of the aboriginal peoples of Canada are hereby recognized and affirmed.

(2) In this Act, “aboriginal peoples of Canada” includes the Indian, Inuit, and Métis peoples of Canada.

(3) For greater certainty, in subsection (1), “treaty rights” includes rights that now exist by way of land claims agreements or may be so acquired.

(4) Notwithstanding any other provision of this Act, the aboriginal and treaty rights referred to in subsection (1) are guaranteed equally to male and female persons.

Note, it does not say consult anywhere within that text. It certainly doesn’t say consent.

The duty to consult we keep hearing of is a judge-made constitutional obligation developed by the Supreme Court of Canada. In a ruling regarding the Haida band in 2004, the Supreme Court stated, “When the Crown (federal or provincial government) contemplates conduct that might adversely affect established or potential Aboriginal or treaty rights, it has a duty to consult the affected Indigenous group(s).”

The nature of Canada’s system follows the living tree doctrine. It’s a principle of constitutional interpretation that views Canada’s Constitution as a dynamic, evolving document rather than one frozen in time. It’s a nice ideal, but it has empowered activist judges to veritably rewrite the document and not in a good way.