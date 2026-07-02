REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
2h

The G&M is essentially a print version of the type of journalism found at the CBC where any critical thinker would ask the question, is it true or did you hear it on the CBC. Leftist narratives, whether true or not must be promoted. They consider themselves integral to the grievance industry. In the presence of a chief, their journalists would be in Stockholm syndrome acting more like a stenographer than a reporter. In such partisan fog, verifying a story would be unthinkable.

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Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
27m

Verifying the truth would make these media outlets liable to prosecution for endangering innocent people’s lives, the destruction of over 100 churches and destroying the reputations of honest, hard-working, caring individuals in government positions while labelling Canada as a genocidal country! Truth is the only road to reconciliation. Not hearsay or negligence of the men and women who swore to uphold the laws and rights of innocent people!

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