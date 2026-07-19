According to Cory Morgan, “The latest racial consultation ruling will destroy Canada’s economy.” This is because governments and businesses are discovering that no amount of indigenous consultation can ever guarantee approval for projects. This is due to activist judges raising the bar higher with every ruling, giving self-appointed “hereditary chiefs” blanket veto authority over any project.

As judges raise the bar higher with every ruling, governments and businesses are discovering that no amount of indigenous consultation is ever enough to guarantee approval.

Cory Morgan

Western Standard

June 21, 2026

Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Maureen Brown shoots the flaming arrow as part of the opening ceremonies at the community’s annual Opaskwayak Indigenous Days celebration, the first woman to do so. Cory Morgan makes the case that Western independence would work well for Indigenous peopleMinnow + Moon Photography Courtesy CBC

You may soon not be able to erect a garden shed in your backyard without getting the consent of indigenous people hundreds of kilometres away.

Sound ridiculous?

It’s no less absurd than any other consultation requirements imposed by activist judges recently.

In BC, it’s illegal to enter certain provincial parks at certain times of year if you are of the wrong race. Nothing is off the table now.

Democracy itself falls second to indigenous consultation. It matters not if hundreds of thousands of citizens call for a referendum on an issue; they are not allowed to even ask questions in a democratic exercise without somehow gaining unanimous consent from indigenous chiefs. I say unanimous, as it appears that if even a few complain about the democratic vote, as was the case with Alberta’s proposed independence referendum, a Liberal-appointed judge will quickly shut down the process begun by hundreds of thousands, due to the complaints of a handful. It was chiefs, not indigenous people at large, who took issue with allowing Albertans to vote on an issue.