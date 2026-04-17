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Canadians frequently criticize U.S. President Donald Trump’s projection of American power. But in the fight against anti-Semitism, Canada could learn a thing or two from our neighbour to the south. In Part One of this series, Lynne Cohen revealed how Canada’s political and civic leaders have chosen to ignore or even abet the hate crimes and abuse Jews have suffered since October 7, 2023. In brief excerpts from the second installment, she shows how the U.S. – from the President on down to local officials and law enforcement – has fought back. Where Canada has been cowering and cowardly, the U.S. has resolved to fight anti-Semitism, protect its Jewish citizens and defend Israel’s right to live freely as a Jewish state.

While some municipal and state governments headed by left-wing Democrats dither or excuse antisemitism as mere criticism of Israel, the overall difference between the U.S. and Canada is like night and day. The U.S. campaign to counter antisemitism has made such significant gains, Cohen claims, that Jewish leaders in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are now marketing their city as a safe and welcoming “exit strategy” where concerned Canadian Jews can come and resettle.

The U.S. campaign to counter antisemitism begins at the top, a self-evident claim if there ever was one when it comes to Jew hatred.

The Righteous Response : What Canada Can Learn from America’s Fight Against Antisemitism

Lynne Cohen

C2C Journal

January 13, 2025

It was a handshake that perhaps didn’t quite shake the world – but still carried outsized diplomatic and symbolic significance for friends, enemies and observers at home and abroad. At a news conference following meetings at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida club just before New Year’s, U.S. President Donald Trump warmly shook hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the two men had walked with arms on each other’s shoulders. Trump effusively praised Israel for doing everything asked of it to advance the peace plan for Gaza. But not so Hamas. If the terrorist group didn’t live up to its Phase 1 commitment “in a short period of time”, Trump warned, it would be “wiped out”. And if Iran should seek to restart its nuclear weapons program, Trump continued, it too would be struck again. After the meetings, the two leaders and their wives went on to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.

The Mar-a-Lago meeting was the latest in a series of statements and actions making it unmistakeably clear – to actors across the political spectrum – that the United States with Trump at its head is resolutely committed to defending Israel’s right to live freely as a Jewish state, to opposing anti-Semitism wherever it might occur worldwide, and most of all to protecting the rights and security of America’s Jewish population. Recall that it was only under Trump’s relentless pressure that Hamas last year finally agreed to release its remaining Israeli hostages and deceased remains. Such linkage between the security of Israel and the safety of Jews elsewhere is not coincidental, but deliberate U.S. policy. As Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared, “Those who call for violence against Israelis are calling for violence against Jews. Those who call for the destruction of Israel are calling for the destruction of the Jewish people.”

Handshake worth a thousand words: President Donald Trump’s unabashedly friendly and supportive meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just before New Year’s signalled the U.S. Administration’s clear linkage between protecting Israel and securing the safety of America’s 7.5 million Jewish citizens. (Source of photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump’s warm meeting with Netanyahu also underscores the stark contrasts between the U.S. and Canada in their respective approaches to countering anti-Semitism – by turns heartening to America’s estimated 7.5 million Jews and deeply worrying for Canada’s approximately 400,000 Jewish citizens. In Canada, Netanyahu would risk being arrested under a legally baseless warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC). It is part and parcel with the Liberal government’s systematic distancing of Canada from Israel while promoting Palestinian statehood and turning a blind eye to the UN’s anti-Israel biases. The U.S., by contrast, has moved to sanction the ICC’s judges. As the Trump Administration sees it, first Hamas must be disarmed and the West Bank’s PLO regime definitively renounce terrorism and accept Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, before there can be serious talk of Palestinian statehood.

Some of the Trump Administration’s fiercest battles against anti-Semitism have been with the country’s elite universities. As in Canada, for up to a year after October 7 these schools indulged never-ending anti-Jewish demonstrations and pro-Hamas camps on their grounds. Jewish students were harassed, assaulted and blocked from going about campus. Prominent university presidents denied or downplayed anti-Semitism in their midst.

The silver lining to this disgusting drama was that it became crystal-clear to Americans that the prodigious sums of money flowing from wealthy Arab states to U.S. post-secondary institutions has warped their views, debased their judgment and undermined their loyalty to the intellectual and ethical traditions of the Western university. As British author and journalist Douglas Murray pointed out in the Spectator, “More than 30 Harvard University student organizations signed a letter which claimed to hold the ‘Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.’”

Trump’s responses have included blocking federal aid and research funding to universities, moving to deport foreign students who have been ringleaders of anti-Semitic activities, stopping some prospective international students from entering the country, rousing prominent alumni and private donors to criticize or de-fund their alma mater, and enforcing longstanding federal civil rights provisions to protect Jewish students. While leftists have howled – one Trump-hating critic claiming that his Administration “has launched a comprehensive attack on knowledge itself” – others such as multimedia journalist Joe Battenfeld dismiss Harvard elites as merely playing victim.

Moving against non-citizens: As a graduate student at Columbia University in New York, Syrian-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil (left at top, photographed with anti-Semitic U.S. Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar) led some of the most intimidating anti-Jewish protests. Khalil has been ordered deported for his alleged ties to Hamas, which he denies. At bottom, a pro-Hamas march demanding Khalil’s release, Washington, D.C., March 2025. (Source of bottom photo: Aashish Kiphayet/Shutterstock)

So far, the winds appear to be at Trump’s back. Already last July, the non-Ivy League UCLA capitulated in a lawsuit brought by Jewish students and agreed to a “consent decree” placing it under civil rights supervision by the federal Department of Justice; other California universities were expected to follow suit. Accordingly, writes James Piereson in City Journal: “By freezing billions of dollars in pledged research grants due to be paid to Harvard, Columbia, Princeton, Cornell, and other prominent institutions, on the grounds that the schools have not done enough to counter anti-Semitism on their campuses or have evolved into left-wing hothouses with little diversity of opinion,” Trump is likely to prevail against the Ivies. Adding to the pressure, Jewish students are privately suing Harvard, alleging it “has become a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment.”

The Administration’s decision to move against anti-Semitic foreign students whose bigotry might spill over into harassment, incitement or violence is hitting the Ivies on multiple levels, from their pocketbooks to their self-righteous self-image as bastions of diversity and protecters of the oppressed. The case of Syrian Mahmoud Khalil is a prominent example. A graduate student and Green Card holder, and married to an American, Khalil helped lead some of the worst anti-Semitic protests at Columbia University and is now facing deportation hearings for his alleged ties to Hamas terrorists.

While the Khalil case quickly became an important symbol to both sides, it actually stands out for being merely one action in a campaign. As Sergio Karas, a Canadian immigration lawyer and past chair of the American Bar Association International Law Section’s Canada Committee, points out, DHS “recently issued a formal demand to Harvard, requiring detailed records concerning its international student visa holders,” including “records of student misconduct, threats to safety, disciplinary actions related to protests, disruptions to learning, and visa-related coursework.”

Public authorities should move immediately and decisively against any blockades of public property by “protesters” spewing hatred and harassing law-abiding citizens. Universities, municipalities and organizations that tolerate/abet anti-Semitism should lose their federal funding, while those that do the opposite should be rewarded. Criminal acts of anti-Semitism should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Canada’s lax provisions for bail and lenient sentencing and parole should be tightened.

The end of the beginning? The U.S. campaign to counter anti-Semitism has made impressive strides over the past year, allowing many American Jews to breathe a little easier. Pictured, a Jewish extended family celebrates Passover. (Source of photo: ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock)

While any criminal law reforms would take months if not years, Canada could make immediate improvements to the physical security and psychological well-being of its Jewish citizens by moving expeditiously to revoke the visas of and deport virulent anti-Semites who are not even Canadian citizens. The U.S. No Visas for Anti-Semitic Students Act, introduced in 2024, could serve as a model (or at least inspiration) for Canada, enabling immigration officials to remove foreign students engaged in illegal activities. While that draft bill was not passed, the U.S. State Department has reportedly revoked the visas of more than 8,000 foreign students it identified as Hamas sympathizers.

Still, it is amply clear that the U.S. campaign to counter anti-Semitism, as impressive and heartening as it is and as much as it has achieved in a brief time, is far from won. As Winston Churchill eloquently stated after the first great British victory in the Second World War: “It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” The years ahead are likely to remain fraught and difficult for Jewish citizens and their vocal supporters in both countries. It is incumbent upon political leaders at all levels to take on the scourge of anti-Semitism so that, at minimum, the coming years are not downright deadly.

Lynne Cohen is a non-practising lawyer and journalist. She has written six books, of which four have been published, including the ghost-written Holocaust memoir The Life of Moshele Der Zinger: How My Singing Saved My Life.

Source of main image: Shutterstock.

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