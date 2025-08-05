REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
5h

We should remember who was responsible for making land acknowledgment prayers ubiquitous. It was Murray Sinclair in his TRC Report. This is the same person who confidently told Canadians that there are “15-25,000, maybe more” just like the 215 he absolutely believed had been clandestinely buried at Kamloops. In short, the entire TRC Report was written by people who believed outlandish anti-Catholic conspiracy theories. Why are we bowing our heads to such prayers, and why are we continuing to take such a report seriously?

John Twining
5h

Wow! Can you also address the constantly referred to "Trust Fund " that supposedly exists that I hear about all the time on line that excuses every financial demand made by the Indigenous?

