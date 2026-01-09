According to David J. MacKinnon, a member of the British Columbia and Quebec law societies, the Cowichan Tribes v. Canada case centres on the historical granting of lands in Richmond, B.C., to settlers, thereby potentially violating the Cowichan Nation’s Aboriginal Title. MacKinnon says the case highlights the importance of the legal principle “nemo dat quod non habet” (no one can give what they do not have), emphasizing that the province failed to acknowledge and protect the Cowichan Nation’s prior interest in the land before granting it to settlers. Despite alarmist interpretations, the case does not undermine fee simple ownership but rather exposes historical failures in fulfilling statutory and constitutional duties.

Understanding Cowichan Tribes v. Canada

David J. MacKinnon

November 12, 2024

David J. MacKinnon is a member of the British Columbia and Quebec law societies. He is the lead Applicant in the case challenging former PM Justin Trudeau’s prorogation of Parliament, currently pending before the Federal Court of Appeal.

Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (Attorney-General) 2025 BCSC 1490 involves a claim to certain lands in Richmond, B.C., historically granted by the Crown to settlers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

For most Canadians, making sense of the Cowichan case is a daunting task. The decision spans 863 pages — packed with legal terms, historical references, constitutional principles, and property law ideas that even seasoned lawyers must read carefully. Added to this are emotionally charged terms such as “reconciliation,” “Aboriginal Title,” “fee simple,” and “constitutional obligations,” which often create more confusion than clarity in public discussions. It’s no surprise that ordinary citizens feel like they’ve entered a fog of legal complexity.

But the truth is more straightforward: the law isn’t impenetrable, but it often seems so — especially when discussions are filtered through those whose livelihoods, influence, or authority rely on maintaining that impression of complexity.