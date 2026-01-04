Gifted researcher and prolific writer James Pew clearly shows how:

“ Cowichan Tribes aboriginal band has done the thing that humans do when there is no oversight or accountability: they lied and cheated and created an illegal grift (in the form of an illicit landfill site) .”

Don’t miss reading this compelling piece, the tip of an equally compelling yet dangerous siren song falsely proclaiming that Canada’s indigenous people have always been outstanding environmental stewards and conservationists.

James Pew

November 13, 2025

An aerial photo of the dump site on Indian Road in North Cowichan taken on Oct. 7. SIXMOUNTAINS.CA

“There is only one road in and that road goes directly in front. The path of these twenty-nine thousand dump trucks goes directly in front of the tribal offices. Like, right in front. You cannot miss them if you’re in that office.” – Ben Mulroney

It appears as if the Cowichan Tribes aboriginal band has done the thing that humans do when there is no oversight or accountability: they lied and cheated and created an illegal grift (in the form of an illicit landfill site). But first, like all aboriginal bands, they demanded self-determination and refused any input, oversight, management or guidance from the government who pays for their fantasy well-fare nation. This was so they could get away with polluting and desecrating the land for money. They stabbed all Canadians in the back. They selfishly and irresponsibly dumped waste and filth on lands the government should never have trusted these phony stewards to take care of.

In a statement released on Monday, the culprits, the Cowichan Tribes, are urging the federal government to step in because there are “significant limitations” of what they can do. They are “First Nations” when they demand that non-aboriginals not be permitted to audit or oversee tax-payer transfers, or the general management of reserve lands, but they are meek victims of colonialism when it comes to most other aspects associated with functional nations. Either way, Cowichan Tribes are attempting to pass the buck to Canadians. Their statement Monday included the following:

“Pollution and contamination of reserve land is a generational, systemic and national problem.”

The Cowichan Tribes are saying they want “Ottawa to fulfill its long overdue responsibility to take action to address the site.” Are you getting all this, settlers? We didn’t break the law, allow others to break the law, or desecrate the wilderness while claiming to be its sacred protectors. Nope. Canadians didn’t do that. But according to the Cowichan Tribes, Canadians are on the hook to fix it anyway. Because of systemic, intergenerational, and other such nonsense social justice talking points, non-aboriginal Canadians, those dastardly colonizers, must pay for and clean up the disgusting, irresponsible and dangerous illegal dump in which aboriginals are 100% responsible.

James Anthony Peter, an aboriginal and member of Cowichan Tribes, is the man who controls access to the illegal dump site. Cowichan Tribes claims to have repeatedly issued him cease-and-desist letters since 2010. It’s been 15 years of thousands of dump trucks driving past the Cowichan Tribes head office on their way to the illegal dump, and in all that time this “First Nation” was only able to muster up unenforced cease-and-desist letters. Are readers starting to see that aboriginal “nations” fall well short of what all other nations are expected to rise up to? Do readers even believe that the Cowichan Tribes did anything meaningful to stop this illegal landfill? In my view, it is a safe conjecture that they were all in on it, that the band did little to stop Peter, and most likely profited along with him.

According to a 2023 environmental report, “the illegal dump site at 5544 Indian Road has ballooned to 290,000 cubic metres of debris, including concrete, tires, household garbage, and construction waste. The report warns the material poses a contamination risk to the nearby Cowichan River.” And according to Times Colonist, this debris contains “elevated concentrations of copper and zinc and other ‘substances of concern,’ including heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, iron, lead and manganese, according to recent environmental reports…Two independent environmental reports indicate the site is producing leachate that’s migrating via groundwater toward the Cowichan River.”

Aboriginals need to be governed, audited, managed, supervised, treated with suspicion, held accountable, and spoken directly to with facts and evidence. This is no different from non-aboriginal people. All humans must be monitored, not all the time like Big Brother, but some of the time to ensure rules, standards, and best-practices are being followed and utilized. There are no blameless people. There are no equity-deservers who are justified in breaking the law. When it comes to the modern concerns and operation of this nation, aboriginal elders, traditional ways of knowing, self-determination, aboriginal land stewardship, truth and reconciliation, and a boat load of other even more useless things, have no place in its proper functioning or prosperity.

The band is responsible for this mess, but are demanding that non-aboriginal Canadians clean it up. I say we should indeed clean up the Cowichan land-fill. I say non-aboriginal Canadians should pay for it. It needs to be done right, and when you want things done right you don’t call people who don’t/can’t do things right. Why have we lost faith in our people? Would a whole community of Anglo or Franco Canadians do what these irresponsible Cowichan aboriginals did? Everyone knows they wouldn’t. So, let’s clean up the land that the aboriginals treated so carelessly, before dangerous chemicals leech into the nearby rivers, let’s restore that wilderness to its original pristine state, let’s make it sacred like only non-aboriginal Canadians can.

But then, and this is the greater act of cleanup, let’s revoke the Cowichan band’s self-determination and “nation” status, and start involving ourselves in audits and managerial processes concerning this dishonest land-desecrating band. They are not stewards of the land, they are grifters involved in criminal enterprise. They care nothing about Canada. Nobody who does would dump refuge in its immaculate undefiled wilderness.

As stated above, I think it is clear that the Cowichan band knew about the illegal dump and profited from it. They sold out the forest, they sold out Canada. Ben Mulroney said it best, “the due-diligence phase of our relationship in terms of reconciliation has come upon us and we need to know what you knew. Where is the money, how much do you have, where is it going?…real reconciliation doesn’t happen unless you open the books.”

Last week I published a piece by Nina Green where she examined a question concerning the Cowichan band and private land ownership in B.C. Nina wrote, “Does the Cowichan case indicate that private property is on the table for reconciliation?” As it turns out, according to Nina, “Clearly, for AFN Grand Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, private property is on the table for reconciliation.” The same band that treats its own land so carelessly and disrespectful is coming after your land. What could this possibly mean for the future of Canada? Will we all have illegal aboriginal dumps in our back yards? Will we have to ship in clean water from Alaska due to all the leeching chemicals from these sites? Will we continue to call the worst polluters in Canadian history, “stewards of the land,” or will some of these endlessly repeated false slogans finally be outed for the silly nonsense they are?

The bigger questions, and the only ones really worth asking, do not concern individual aboriginal bands, regardless of how awful and reckless they may be. The bigger question concerns the structure of aboriginal-non-aboriginal relations. Questions like why do we deploy such manipulative language when it comes to all things aboriginal? For example, these are poor, under-developed, well-fare recipients. Under what rationale do they make nations? How can they be nations when they are barely even functioning communities? They are crucibles of deprivation and criminality.

Turning to the clown show at Thompson Rivers University where yesterday OneBC leader Dallas Brodie, wrongfully terminated Professor Frances Widdowson, and illiberally cancelled high school teacher Jim McMurtry were screamed at and drowned out by aboriginal activists, students and professors, who are obsessed with believing that 215 murdered aboriginal children were clandestinely buried in an apple orchard at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential school. These sick people do not take it as good news that the claim of 215 murdered former IRS students is not true. They desire for it to be true. They need it to be true. They have shaped a narrative that informs their entire conception of Canada and their view of the world at large by this anti-Canadian, anti-Christian, anti-white false story of child murder and coverup.

From a report this morning filed by Alex Zoltan for Juno News:

“What began as a peaceful free speech event quickly spiralled into verbal assaults, drumming, and foot-stomping as angry protesters hurled obscenities like “You f***ing white man!” to drown out discussion.”

Is this what members of respectable nations do? Scream over people and bang on drums to avoid hearing things they find unpleasant? I noticed a comment on the report above which seems to encapsulate what I would guess would be the majority sentiment in Canada:

“Is the Canadian taxpayer expected to pay their taxes and shut their f--king mouth?”

It’s a million dollar question. Clearly the aboriginal industry would love to see just this. However, as I recently wrote in these pages, Canadians are becoming increasingly fatigued by aboriginals and their politics, by the illiberal collectivism, the double standards, the lies and deliberately perpetrated hoaxes, by Truth and Reconciliation, by special status, advantages and privileges wasted on dependent people who produce little. Clearly we need to Stand Up To The Orange Shirts. We need deep constitutional change in this country when it comes to how we deal with aboriginals. They need to be put in their place, stripped of their illiberal collective rights, and forced to conform to the same laws and standards as the rest of Canada. Nothing will change until we take the battle to new ground, alter the discourse, dismiss this broken reconciliation process, and replace it with good old truth and accountability.

