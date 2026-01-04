REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
7hEdited

Questions that too few have the guts to ask?

“Why do we deploy such manipulative language when it comes to all things aboriginal? For example, these are poor, under-developed, well-fare recipients. Under what rationale do they make nations? How can they be nations when they are barely even functioning communities?”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
KEMOSABE's avatar
KEMOSABE
5h

Perhaps it is understandable considering the high volume of garbage that comes out of their mouths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture