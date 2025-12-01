A National Film Board of Canada documentary, produced 25 years ago (see below), profiles how members of the tiny Ojibway community of Hollow Water on the eastern shore of Lake Winnipeg dealt with an epidemic of sexual abuse, including the heinous crime of incest, in their midst. The offenders have left a legacy of denial and pain, addiction and much more.

There is no indication that much has changed in this isolated community since then, except for the murder and stabbing that took place on September 4, as reported here on November 25:

Hollow water has been a broken community for decades.

In the mid-1980s, during a confidential survey of 60 random citizens on the Hollow Water Indian Reserve, researchers were shocked to discover that 40 of them had been sexually abused as children.

One-third of those polled, 20 people, had sexually victimized others.

In 2001, another group of researchers from the federal Aboriginal Corrections Policy Unit questioned Hollow Water people about the high amount of violence in the community.

Most blamed alcohol and drugs and “house parties” on the reserve, with community members pointing out that the community’s 70 per cent unemployment rate was a contributing factor, evidence that “idle hands are the devil’s workshop.”

The reserve’s isolation, its reliance on hand-to-mouth hunting, gathering, and fishing, and its high dependence on welfare were also contributing factors.

Hollow Lake is no outlier when it comes to sexual abuse and other forms of violence among indigenous people on and off reserve, as many studies and reports have shown. Indeed, the rates of such violence are the highest among any ethno-racial group in Canada, testimony to the incomplete integration of aboriginal people into the socio-cultural fabric of Canadian society, a long 500 years after first contact with Europeans. This incomplete assimilation is largely a byproduct of the special legal status of indigenous peoples in Canada, a racially and ethnically discriminatory anchor on personal achievement and self-determination grounded in the Royal Proclamation of 1763, the Indian treaties, the reserve system, the Indian Act, and sections 25 and 35 of the 1982 Constitution.

The National Film Board of Canada documentary is available here or by accessing the following link:

https://www.nfb.ca/film/hollow_water/

The Manitoba justice system was unsuccessful in ending the cycle of abuse, so the community of Hollow Water took matters into their own hands. The offenders were brought home to face justice in a community healing and sentencing circle. Based on traditional practices, this unique model of justice reunites families and heals both victims and offenders. The film is a powerful tribute to one community’s ability to heal and create change.

Twenty-five years later, this optimistic assessment reads like a naively farcical interpretation of life in this tragically broken community.