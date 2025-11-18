What If October 7 had happened here?
Israel’s courage should shame the West’s cowardice
Gwyn Morgan systematically compares the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre in Israel to a hypothetical attack on Canada by highlighting Israel’s historical resilience and courage in the face of existential threats, emphasizing the country’s technological advancements and commitment to pluralism. Morgan questions whether Western democracies would respond with the same determination as Israel if faced with a similar tragedy in Canada.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have also included two important reader comments.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.