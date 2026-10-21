According to Phil Gurski, the CBC reportedly instructed reporters not to refer to the September 11th attacks as terrorist attacks, instead suggesting they be described as “passenger jet crashes.” In brief excerpts from his piece below, Gurski criticizes this decision because the attacks clearly fit the legal definition of terrorism in Canada, being politically motivated acts of violence intended to intimidate the public. Gurski, a former CSIS analyst, argues that this case is not debatable and the CBC’s guidance is misguided.

Phil Gurski

August 28, 2026

By Phil Gurski

OTTAWA — Of all the terms in the English language that have led to arguments over what exactly they mean, terrorism has to be at or near the top. Phrases such as “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter,” the tendency of dictators to call anyone who slights them a “terrorist” and, at least in Canada, the sheer queasiness about using this word to describe someone all muddy the waters.

But the CBC may have hit a new low. According to Warren Kinsella in an article in the Toronto Sun, Basem Boshra, described as “Senior Director of Journalistic Standards and Public Trust at CBC News,” allegedly wrote a memo to reporters in which he stated: “Do not refer to the Sept. 11 attacks as terrorist attacks.”

Let us think about this for a second.

The wanton killing of more than 3,000 people 25 years ago in New York, Washington and Shanksville, Pa., by 19 men who hijacked four planes and flew them into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon — all of whom were avowed members of Al Qaeda, a known terrorist group that proudly claimed the attacks — should instead be described, and again I quote, as follows: “The hijackings led to passenger jet crashes.”

Before you lose your lunch and call for the CBC to be defunded, please read on.

The CBC justified this call by saying that the corporation’s “longstanding language guidance regarding the terms ‘terrorist’ and ‘terrorism’ is a preference for the use of these words with attribution, a practice shared by many of the world’s top journalistic organizations.”

Whether Al Jazeera, MSNBC, the BBC, Fox News or The Onion, for that matter, calls it a terrorist event is irrelevant. Would it not have made more sense for the CBC to follow what Canadian law says about terrorism?

In Section 83.01 of the Canadian Criminal Code, terrorism is defined as — I am cutting it down to the essentials — “an act that is committed in whole or in part for a political, religious or ideological purpose, objective or cause … with the intention of intimidating the public and causes death or serious bodily harm to a person by the use of violence.”

Seems pretty clear to me.