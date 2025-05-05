REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
9h

Nina Green has all the facts right. Unfortunately for Canada indigenous leaders have told us that facts don’t matter - it is the emotional narrative that one must listen to. Even more unfortunately for Canada, all of our major institutions- including CBC, University of Manitoba, and the Law Society of B.C. are siding with the “facts don’t matter” faction

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
8h

Will anyone be held responsible for this debacle?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture