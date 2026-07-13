According to a gifted writer and researcher, Nina Green, the RCMP’s 2003 final report on the Native Indian Residential Schools Task Force, which investigated allegations of unlawful deaths at 14 B.C. residential schools, including Kamloops, found no substantiated claims of murder or suspicious deaths. Despite this, conflicting media reports in 2021 about the RCMP’s investigation into the Kamloops Band’s claim of discovering remains of 215 children created confusion. The RCMP’s involvement was limited to a supporting role, contradicting claims of a major investigation.

Nina Green

June 5, 2026

Final report of the British Columbia RCMP’s Native Indian Residential Schools Task Force, 2003, prepared by “ E “ Division Major Crime Unit.

In a National Post article on 29 May 2026, Terry Glavin reopened the question of why the Kamloops RCMP did not investigate the Kamloops Band’s claim in a media release on 27 May 2021 that it had ‘confirmed’ the discovery of ‘the remains of 215 children’ in the Band’s Heritage Park at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Glavin wrote:

It’s one of the enduring peculiarities of the claim that at least 200 children were killed and buried in a secret grave adjacent to the Kamloops Indian Residential School: Why wasn’t the RCMP called in? They weren’t, but the Mounties were involved, briefly. An investigation was opened the week the flags were lowered but the RCMP immediately scaled back its engagement to a “supporting role” after the former Truth and Reconciliation head Murray Sinclair accused them of intimidating the people who “made this story available.” That was how the story was reported, anyway, and it never made much sense. And this is where the Native Indian Residential Schools Task Force comes in. The RCMP had already looked into complaints about “unlawful and suspicious deaths” at 14 B.C. residential schools, including Kamloops, including reports that children had been killed and buried on the residential school grounds. In its 2003 report, under the heading Unlawful / Suspicious Deaths, the Task Force found: “These ranged from outright allegations of murder to deaths caused by negligence, and even included allegations that babies were being killed and buried on the school grounds. Each of these allegations were thoroughly investigated by both the Task Force and the applicable Sub-Division Major Crime Unit. Not one of these allegations has ever been substantiated, much less proven, and in many cases, investigation has established that the death was due to either disease or some other natural cause: in some cases, the alleged victim was found to be alive several years after his supposed death.”

Glavin is right. Media reports about the RCMP investigation into the Kamloops Band’s claim to have discovered ‘the remains of 215 children’ never made much sense’ in late May and early June 2021 because the reports were inherently contradictory. On the one hand, the Globe and Mail and the CBC reported that former Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Chair Murray Sinclair had told a Parliamentary Committee on 3 June 2021 that the RCMP were launching a ‘major investigation’, and had already ‘scared’ the ‘young lady’ who had done the GPR work (see attached copy of Hansard).

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Sinclair, Hansard, 3 June 2021

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Sinclair, Hansard, 3 June 2021

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On the other hand, the Globe and Mail, the CBC, and CFJC Today in Kamloops reported that the Kamloops RCMP had merely opened a file, and that the Kamloops Band was in charge of the investigation with the RCMP playing a supporting role. As well, RCMP emails disclosed as the result of an Access To Information request, establish that behind the scenes the Kamloops RCMP were dodging questions from the media as to whether they had even opened a file, and the RCMP in BC were circulating a memo stating that the RCMP detachment on the Kamloops Indian reserve had actually been contacted by Kamloops Band leadership about a ‘mass grave’ on 26 May 2021, the day before the Kamloops Band recklessly released the news to the world. See attachments.

CBC Question About Rcmp Investigation

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RCMP ATIP File

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It is small wonder that the Canadian public was unable to make sense of these conflicting reports at the time, particularly when the Kamloops RCMP were deliberately stonewalling the media as to whether they had even opened a file, and did not reveal that a Kamloops Band Council member had contacted them about the discovery of a ‘mass grave’ on 26 May 2021, the day before the Kamloops Band sent out its media release (see attachments).

Band Council Member 215 Bodies

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Rcmp Contacted 26 May 2021, Mass Grave

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Globe and Mail reporter Tanya Talaga’s phone call to Murray Sinclair

Although the conflicting media reports about the RCMP’s investigation into the Kamloops Band’s claim to have discovered ‘the remains of 215 children’ made no sense in late May and early June 2021, they do make sense in retrospect when viewed through the lens of a panicked phone call from the Globe and Mail’s Tanya Talaga to Murray Sinclair on the morning of 3 June 2021 discussed in detail here.

In brief, in her book The Knowing published in August 2024, Talaga belatedly admitted that she had been given advance notice by the Kamloops Band about its alleged discovery of ‘the remains of 215 children’, and that she was in Kamloops with access to Band leadership when her Globe and Mail editor phoned her on the evening of 2 June 2021 with startling news from the Globe’s Parliament Hill Bureau:

“The Prime Minister’s Office, the RCMP, is questioning the numbers - the 215.”

Talaga says her back went up, and she immediately refuted what the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and RCMP were saying:

I told my editor that what she heard was categorically not true. The number was correct.

Talaga’s editor assured her that she would relay the message, and apologized for having even mentioned the subject:

She said she’d tell everyone what I’d said, and she apologized for having to be the messenger. We hung up.

But that wasn’t the end of it for Talaga. She said she was stunned by the news, and desperately felt the need to do something proactive:

My head was spinning, but I had one clear thought: we needed Murray Sinclair. Tk’emlups needed Murray, former senator and the former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, or TRC. He was my next call.

It was too late to phone Sinclair that evening, so Talaga phoned him early the next morning:

When I reached him, I told him what was occurring, what I was seeing. He said, “You are in the eye of the storm now. Be careful.”

Really? That was all that was said? Talaga told Sinclair that the Globe and Mail’s Parliamentary Bureau was reporting that both the Prime Minister’s Office and the RCMP were questioning the Kamloops Band’s claim to have discovered ‘the remains of 215 children’, and nothing more was discussed between Talaga and Sinclair other than Sinclair cautioning Talaga to be careful?

It is obvious that Talaga omitted from the account in her book the most important part of her conversations with her Globe and Mail editor and with Murray Sinclair, as well as whatever conversations she had with the Kamloops Band leadership about the crisis which these questions from the PMO and the RCMP in Ottawa posed for the Band.

Later that day, Sinclair castigated the RCMP to a Parliamentary Committee, but did not reveal that his comments had been prompted by a call from the Globe and Mail’s Tanya Talaga. He merely said he had received a call from Kamloops that morning which led him to understand that the RCMP were launching a major investigation into the Kamloops Band’s claim and had already ‘scared’ the GPR operator:

I understand that in British Columbia.... I got a call early this morning, in fact, saying that the RCMP have now declared that a major investigation is going to occur into the bodies that have been located in Kamloops, and they are now beginning to question those who have made this story available. Unfortunately, in the typical, heavy-handed and ham-handed police way, they are simply intimidating people, rather than helping them. We need to have a discussion with the police about how they’re handling it, because they should not be pursuing those who are revealing the information. They should, in fact, be looking at and looking for those records. They should be looking at what we know as opposed to trying to pursue witnesses. The young lady who did the research on the ground-penetrating radar, for example, is quite scared of the approach that the RCMP have taken with her, and I don’t blame her. My advice to her—and others—has been to make sure she has legal counsel available to her so that she is not mistreated going forward.

Because Sinclair said the call had come from Kamloops, when the news of his statement to the Parliamentary Committee broke on 3 June 2021, the logical inference was that his informant had told him that the Kamloops RCMP were launching a major investigation, and had already interviewed the GPR operator, and ‘scared’ her.

Years later, now that we know that Sinclair’s information came from Tanya Talaga, and that Talaga’s panicked phone call to him was prompted by what her Globe and Mail editor had told her about what was happening in Ottawa, it seems clear that Sinclair wasn’t talking about the Kamloops RCMP launching a ‘major investigation’, or that it was the Kamloops RCMP who had ‘scared’ the GPR operator. Sinclair was talking about the RCMP in Ottawa launching a major investigation.

But even then, Sinclair’s statement to the Parliamentary Committee was highly misleading because it almost certainly wasn’t that the RCMP in Ottawa were about to launch a major investigation. What appears to have happened is that the RCMP in Ottawa had revealed to the Prime Minister’s Office that a major RCMP investigation had already been done which negated the Kamloops Band’s claim, but since the RCMP had never released the 2003 final report of that investigation, the public (and in fact even the Kamloops RCMP) were unaware that the report refuted the Kamloops Band’s claim.

Rcmp Task Force Final Report 2003

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The eight-year RCMP Task Force investigation into 15 Indian residential schools in British Columbia

As explained in detail here, the RCMP’s 8-year Native Indian Residential Schools Task Force investigation into alleged physical and sexual abuse and other alleged crimes at 15 BC Indian Residential Schools was carried out between 1995-2003. There was significant involvement by Indian activists throughout. The investigation was initiated by Indian activists in Port Alberni, there was Indian activist input into the protocols which governed the investigation, and the person who served as liaison between the Task Force and Indian organizations during the investigation was Indian activist Charlene Belleau.

By 2003 the investigation had essentially come up with nothing, so the RCMP wrapped it up, but decided not to release the final report. Why not?

Was the final report buried because Indian activists didn’t like the results?

Had the RCMP released the final Task Force report in 2003, Canada would be a much different place today.

This is because while the RCMP investigation was still ongoing from 1995-2003, an avalanche of civil lawsuits was launched by former Indian residential school students against the federal government and the churches that had run the schools. By 2003, the churches and the federal government professed to being so overwhelmed by the lawsuits and the potential cost of the damage claims that they decided to settle. The result was the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement negotiated by former Assembly of First Nations Grand Chief Phil Fontaine and his partner, Kathleen Mahoney, with some input from Charlene Belleau. The Settlement Agreement had everything on Fontaine’s wish list, including compensation for loss of language and culture, and a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Would there have been a 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement if the RCMP Task Force report had been released in 2003? Likely not, because it would have been obvious to the federal government and the churches from the Task Force report that the hundreds of allegations in lawsuits filed by former Indian residential school students in BC were spurious, and that the federal government and the churches should litigate the civil lawsuits, not settle them.

Moreover, had the RCMP released the Task Force report in 2003, the Independent Assessment Process (IAP) under the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement would have proceeded in a far different manner. At a minimum, all IAP claims from British Columbia alleging physical and sexual abuse would have been subjected to very careful scrutiny since the RCMP had essentially investigated all of them during the years 1995-2003, and had found that they could not be substantiated.

It should be noted that although the 2003 final report of the RCMP Task Force is now public, it is not thanks to the RCMP. The RCMP never did release the final report. It only came to light when the Investigative Journalism Foundation (IJF) released it on 26 August 2025 on its Open By Default website. The extent to which the Canadian public was kept in the dark about the results of the 1995-2003 investigation is evidenced by the fact that even Indigenous RCMP members who served on the Task Force had never seen it. According to the IJF article which accompanied the release:

[Indigenous Task Force member Calvin] Swustus said he was overcome with emotion to read the report for the first time. His job had been to interview survivors and file reports on abuse by clergy and staff members, but he’d never known how those reports were used.

Impact of the 2003 Task Force report on the Kamloops RCMP’s investigation of the Kamloops Band’s claim to have found ‘the remains of 215 children’

Had the RCMP released the Task Force final report in 2003, the Kamloops Band would never have made a claim in 2021 to have discovered ‘the remains of 215 children’ because any such claim had already been debunked in the 2003 Task Force report, as noted by Terry Glavin in his National Post article referenced above.

So the timely release of the Task Force report in 2003 would have entirely forestalled the Kamloops Band’s false claim in 2021 since the report established that all such claims of ‘Unlawful/Suspicious Deaths’ had been thoroughly investigated two decades earlier, and found to be spurious.

But even after the Band made its false claim in 2021, the RCMP still had a chance to set matters straight by releasing the 2003 Task Force report. Once the Kamloops Band made its claim public, the RCMP could have released the report, and put an end to the false narrative that had destroyed Canada’s reputation at home and abroad. In fact, Tanya Talaga’s belated revelations in The Knowing suggest that the RCMP in Ottawa were contemplating doing exactly that on 2 June 2021, but were dissuaded from doing so on 3 June 2021. The precise details of how that came about aren’t known, but Tanya Talaga’s panicked phone call to Murray Sinclair, and Murray Sinclair’s allegations to the Parliamentary Committee on 3 June 2021, clearly played a role.

We don’t know exactly what happened in Ottawa on the part of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the RCMP on 2-3 June 2021. What we do know for certain is that no one in Ottawa, including the RCMP, made a public statement on 3 June 2021 saying, ‘The RCMP, with input throughout the investigation from Indian organizations in BC, thoroughly investigated all allegations concerning 15 Indian Residential Schools in British Columbia, including the Kamloops Indian Residential School, from 1995-2003 and essentially found nothing. Here’s the report’.

That didn’t happen.

Why not?

Canadians deserve an answer.