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C. C. Harvey argues below that Marxists view Judaism and Christianity as existential enemies because these faiths anchor individuals in loyalties that cannot be repurposed for the revolution and the state. In contrast, he says Marxism finds a strategic ally in Islam, as its political form merges religion and state power, providing a revolutionary ally and a protected grievance class that weakens Christianity, the biggest cultural obstacle to the Marxist project.

The following opinion piece is reposted here, compliments of Harvey and Woke Watch Canada.

Their hate for Judaism and Christianity is a natural by-product of their belief frameworks, while their love for Islam is born of convenience and practicality

C. C. Harvey

Woke Watch Canada

January 5, 2025

Woke Watch Canada is a reader-supported publication. Please consider becoming a paying subscriber or making a one-time or recurring donation to show your support.

(This article originally appeared on The Cancelled Club Substack.)

“Hate” is widely discussed as a big problem today. People are constantly condemning hate, and also declaring the imperative of ending/stopping hate. In many jurisdictions, people are busy drafting new laws to control and restrict public expressions of hate. People working in media, in education, and in government tend to address hate as if it is an emotion predominantly found at inappropriate levels in right wing people, but clearly, hate is actually a universal emotion, and leftists are also prone to feeling hate.

Judging from the left’s raging antisemitism and fondness for Hamas, their widespread celebration of Charlie Kirk’s murder, their carelessness about slaughtered Christians in Africa and church-burnings across the West, leftists today have strong negative feelings about observant Christians and Jews that might aptly be described as hate. But today’s leftists feel no such animosity toward practicing Muslims, as a whole, despite the fact that religion in general is condemned and belittled by Marxists. The raw truth is that today’s social justice revolution, which is essentially Marxist/neoMarxist, is anti-Christian, anti-Jewish, but pro-Islamic. So, what gives?

Marxist revolutionaries have always viewed adherents of Judaism and Christianity as existential enemies: not merely as political opponents that they must conquer at the ballot box, but as obstacles that must be removed. This is because both faiths anchor the human person in loyalties that cannot be repurposed for the revolution and the state.

For communists, this is unforgivable. Marxism begins with a rejection of the sacred. Communism is built on an axiom: there is no God, no eternal moral law, no transcendent order… only matter, power, and the dialectic. If the universe has no creator, then the party may rewrite the script at will. But Judaism and Christianity insist the script is already written—and binding.

The Ten Commandments alone shatter the Marxist worldview. They declare limits not supported by Marxists. They declare objective good and evil, and a truth higher than the state. Judaism and Christianity protect the individual from the state. Both faiths teach that the human person has dignity before any government grants it, parental authority precedes political authority, morality is not a bureaucratic invention, and worship is due not to any collective, party, or leader, but to God alone.

The revolutionary project requires the opposite.

Marxism cannot tolerate rival sovereignties. Family, synagogue, church—each is a centre of loyalty that threatens the revolutionary project. Communists understand this, some consciously, others instinctively. That’s why every far left regime, without exception, has targeted clergy, shuttered houses of worship, criminalized religious formation, and undermined traditional family structure. And as we clearly saw during the Covid pandemic, the authoritarians of the left like to pretend that their escalating controls are altruistic, implemented in the name of “saving Granny” from whatever cruel fate awaits her under a different nexus of power.

Leftists are not “misusing” Marxism when they hate on Jews and Christians, family and tradition. This resentment and animosity is Marxism.

Judaism and Christianity are built on memory; communism fosters amnesia and historical revisionism. Judaism preserves thousands of years of covenantal history: exile, deliverance, law, promise. Christianity preserves the life of Christ, who both affirmed and renovated the moral architecture of Western civilization. These religious memories orient individuals toward gratitude, humility before the past, continuity with ancestors, and the belief that humans are capable of profound evil. Communist movements require citizens who are forgetful of the past. People with historical memory resist utopian myths. People who know the history of humankind reject utopian schemes, and do not fall for the lie that a political system can install a new collective consciousness in humans via “progressive” authoritarianism that orders the “dismantling” (overthrowing) of existing systems.

This is why communists relentlessly rewrite textbooks, censor archives, and punish teachers and historians. Old stories are threats because they remind people of what happens every time the revolutionary dream is attempted. They also remind people of certain essential truths not recognized by leftists, such as the centrality and value of family.

Communism seeks to abolish family; Judaism and Christianity revolve around family. Marx and Engels were explicit: the family must be weakened, redefined, collectivized, or dissolved. The revolutionary state cannot fully shape a child if parents get in the way.

Judaism is centred on lineage, inheritance, generational blessing. Christianity is heavily about marriage, familial duty. A spiritual/divine ideal of parenthood is reflected on to everyday family relations in Judaism and Christianity. So, every communist regime targets parents and fosters division between generations. Anyone outside the revolutionary apparatus who forms children’s souls is a political competitor, a potential counter-revolutionary.

Both faiths insist on moral limits that communism insists must be removed. Judaism and Christianity say: “You may not do evil so that good may come.” Communism says: “You must do whatever the revolution requires.” The two positions are irreconcilable.

Under communism, truth is a tool; truth is not sacred. Morality is propaganda, not a matter of individual conscience and soul health. Most communists hold the belief that a desired end will justify an undesirable means, whereas biblical prohibitions remain, even when the state commands differently. This is why leftist takes on current events are often baffling to people not similarly unmoored from (and turned against) tradition. For example, we saw that great numbers of leftists, enraptured with the revolutionary spirit of “social justice,” were unafraid to extol Charlie Kirk’s murder as a moral good.

This is also why dissident priests, pastors, and rabbis under communism were treated as mortal threats: at some point, true believers with conscience are sure to defy the party and condemn its excesses and transgressions. Both traditions reveal the revolutionary lie, and who doesn’t hate to be exposed as a liar?

Judaism says human beings are made in God’s image. Christianity says every human is also fallen, and cannot be redeemed except through grace. Communism rejects both truths. God is not real so has no image, humans are not fallen but malleable. Sin is not real, and universal, only “socially constructed”, a product of “bourgeois conditioning” that changes according to context.

For communists, the state will provide salvation, and salvation is a collectivist endeavour: “no one is free until we are all free” is a popular slogan on the left wing protest circuit. For Jews and Christians of the religious type, individuals must earn salvation, individually. The collective is important, and communal destiny is acknowledged, but the power to ascend lies with the individual.

This is the root of communist hostility: Judaism and Christianity expose the false religion of the revolution. Humans cannot be rewired by force. Socialist utopia is a dangerous lie. Evil comes not from class differences, but from the brokenness and blindness that is inherent to the human condition.

What communists hate perhaps the most is allegiance to something higher. Revolutionary ideology demands totalizing loyalty. But Jews and Christians say there is a higher King, a higher law, a higher allegiance. This is why both faiths were targeted, infiltrated, subverted, and demonized throughout the 20th century, and continue to be targeted. In unmistakably similar forms, leftists today target Judaism and Christianity. In addition to outright attacks undermining Judaism and Christianity, Marxists have been instrumental in advancing western secularism and promoting “progressive” forms of Judaism and Christianity that are not biblical, or are only loosely biblical.

The hatred isn’t accidental, it’s structural. Communist thinkers lead attacks on Judaism and Christianity because they understand them as antithetical ideologies. These faiths build strong families, strong communities, strong consciences, and strong limits on state power. They stand in the way of left wing revolution, and always have.

And now, here’s Why Communists Love Islam: If communists hate Judaism and Christianity for their limits, their memory, their family values, and their God, then why does the modern left treat Islam with almost reverential deference, when Islam arguably contains all of that? The answer isn’t theological, but strategic.

Marxist movements love Islam because the Islamic faith has a political form that serves the revolutionary project in ways Judaism and Christianity never will. Islam provides the left with a revolutionary ally. Where Judaism and Christianity limit the state, Islam historically merges religion and state power. Marxists recognize a fellow totalizing system, even if the doctrines and end goals differ.

Islamism destabilizes Western nations—and revolutionaries need chaos. Marxism requires crisis, fragmentation, polarization, and the breakdown of social cohesion. The more fractured a society becomes, the easier it is to coerce, buy, or overpower.

Large-scale immigration from culturally incompatible, often tribal, deeply religious societies produces conflict, identity fragmentation, and perpetual grievance narratives. Revolutionaries feed on this kind of conflict.

Islam provides a protected grievance class in Western contexts, and modern Marxism trades in identity conflict rather than class conflict. Leftists today use “oppressed” groups to justify their moral authority. Islam functions perfectly as a sacralized victim class, deemed righteous and untouchable. Criticizing Islam, even its extremism, has recently been reframed as racism, bigotry, “Islamophobia,” and colonial oppression. An alliance with Islamists gives the left a shield: they deploy Islamist aggression and reactionary politics while labeling their critics as hateful.

Islam weakens Christianity—the left’s biggest cultural obstacle. Western civilization’s moral architecture is Judeo-Christian: dignity, conscience, charity, law, equality, restraint, self-reliance, forgiveness, redemption. For Marxists to overthrow Western civilization, its moral order must be undermined. Islamist pressure does exactly that: Christian symbols and teachings removed for sensitivity and inclusion, Christmas renamed to “Winter Fest”, Christmas markets shut down due to security risks, blasphemy laws erected as “hate speech”, freedom of conscience and speech thrown under the bus for “social cohesion”, dissent silenced by fear of violent reprisal and/or reputational damage. Islam weakens traditional Christian culture, and that serves the revolutionary agenda.

Islamic extremists share many of the same hatreds as communists. Jihadis despise the same things Marxist leftists despise: Judeo-Christian moral systems, Western heritage, free expression, individualism, Israel, the West’s economic success and cultural confidence.

Different motivations, same targets. The enemy of my enemy is my useful partner.

Islam helps create conditions for a two-front assault on the West. Communism is attacking Western tradition from above—through institutions, bureaucracy, and ideology. While Islam is also steadily advancing in Western institutions through NGO and political activity, Islam is also weakening the West from below —through demographic pressure and the creation of very separate parallel societies within Western nations.

Both forces, separately and together (in overt alliances such as the pro-Palestine movement), are eroding national unity, social trust, shared values, and the cultural cohesion that prevents revolutionary fervour from growing. This is happening not just in one nation, but across the West.

Most importantly for communists, Islam never challenges the left’s core belief that society should be controlled. Christianity says no to tyranny. Judaism says no to tyranny. Islamism says, “We have our own preferred form of social control.” And the left respects that. They understand each other, and neither recognizes universal rights to freedom of conscience and expression.

Communists don’t actually “love” Islam. They love how Islamism destabilizes Western civilization while providing a protected, untouchable, politically powerful ally in the revolutionary project. They love the pressure Islam is applying to Christianity. They love the chaos Islam generates and the immunity it enjoys. They love the silencing of Western conservatives that Islam facilitates. They love that Islam is helping to destroy the world that Judaism and Christianity built.

There is another group of people worth mentioning that loves this destruction of Judeo-Christian civilization, too, but who can not be classified as either Marxists or Islamists, although they sponsor both. At very high levels of wealth and power, “world controller wannabes” are using Marxism and Islamism to advance one world government. Globalists love the idea that when the smoke clears, populations will be too frightened, fragmented, and demoralized to resist a technocratic regime promising to restore order and functionality to Western civilization. We now watch Marxists and Islamists joining forces in the streets, energized to attack shared enemies and advance their overlapping agendas, but in truth, both these factions are useful idiots doing the dirty work of the Fabian elite, the most powerful of whom you will never see at the protests.

Thanks for reading. For more from this author, read The Anglo West Cannot Celebrate Itself

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