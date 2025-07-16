Dear Reader,

This piece needs no detailed introduction, if only because hatred of Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, and Jews generally, wherever they live, is the world’s oldest hatred.

The history of antisemitism, defined as hostile actions or discrimination against Jews as a religious, ethnic, or racial group, goes back to antiquity.

Jerome Chanes has identified six stages in its historical development:

Chanes suggests that these six stages could be merged into three larger categories: “ancient antisemitism, which was primarily ethnic in nature; Christian antisemitism, which was religious; and the racial antisemitism of the 19th and 20th centuries.”

You who hate Israel

Judean People’s Front

July 12, 2025

This is a guest post from the JPF Family by Philip Mann-Montreal and originally appeared on Medium .

You who hate Israel

Yes, I’m talking to you. You people who think that anything Israel does is a lie, is evil. You who see a small, geographically and demographically insignificant country that is not only surviving against its enemies but putting them to route, and you hate this, don’t you? You cheer on Hamas, a gang that committed a pogrom and called it resistance. You who boosted for Hezbollah and its thousands of rockets and its tunnels and its threats to invade and occupy northern Israel for no other reason than sheer psychotic rage. And then Israel carried out a plan that will go into the books on warfare and Hezbollah ran away, and you were depressed.

Now you cheer on Iran, a brutal clergy-fascist regime that actually beats to death women who transgress its laws, a regime that tortured to death a head of the local CIA branch and many others. A regime that killed 248 US marines because they were trying to bring some kind of peace to Lebanon and Iran would not tolerate that.

Iran, a country that interfered in Syria`s civil war and brought ruin to that country, just so that it could encircle and threaten Israel. You who hate Israel love that.

A group that assassinated leaders of Lebanon so that it could be brought under the sway of Syria, and hence of Iran. You who hate Israel love the country who did these things.

A country that, unlike any other, calls its proclaimed enemy a cancer to be eradicated, that has a clock in its capitol that counts down the days until that enemy is wiped out. A country that calls its enemy a “one-bomb state”, as in a nuclear bomb. You love that country because of its evil nature, because its wishes are your wishes and you are as evil as they are.

You call Israel a colonial project, even though Israel is the only country in the world that speaks Hebrew, which means it is a homeland. Spanish is spoken all over South America as a result of the Spanish conquests. England once had an empire upon which the sun never set. Where is the Hebrew- speaking country that gave birth to Israel? Or do you twist, distort and invent truths in order to justify your hatred?

We Jews have begged our God to return us to our homeland, the same one the Romans called Palestine after they defeated us in two wars, but they themselves called Judea, as in Judah. WE didn’t call it our land just to confound the Muslims, a religion born fifteen hundred years after we were first called the Children of Israel, and we had kings in that land. We have a written history, and your attempts to erase it show your own hatred and lies in full measure.

And about religion. The Koran has many sides to it, yet some of its faithful have singled out a hatred of Jews to be an article of faith. Not all, but enough of them.

The Shia branch of Islam does believe in an apocalyptic end of the world, especially an end for Israel and Jews. Any negotiations with Iran are pointless as long as that country is led by its version of holy men.

One last note, this one on national anthems.

The American national anthem, the Canadian, at least in the original French, the anthem of France, and Russia, all of them talk of armed struggle, or blood, bombs and battles.

The anthem of Israel has none of these. It’s called Hatikvah, the Hope. It only speaks of the Jewish soul yearning to return, after two thousand years, to its own land as a free nation.

And you who hate Israel will have to deal with that for a very long time.

Am Yisrael Chai ( Hebrew : עַם יִשְׂרָאֵל חַי, pronounced [am jisʁaˈʔel χaj] ; lit. 'The People of Israel Live') is a slogan of solidarity among Jews . It is used to express strength and unity, typically in the face of adversity, but also in moments of peace and prosperity.

