REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian A's avatar
Brian A
8h

Great article, thank you !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
8h

As a non-Jew I can impartially state that no ethnic group has accomplished as much intellectually. Preserving Israel is in the interests of all of humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture