Recall that the B.C. Conservative Party removed MLA Dallas Brodie on March 7 from its caucus. Leader John Rustad said the ejection was a result of Brodie's recent appearance on a podcast. He said she "uses a mocking, child-like voice to belittle testimony from former residential school students, saying things like 'my grandmother's truth' and 'my truth, your truth' in a child-like 'whining' voice."

Rustad said the decision to remove Brodie was not based on earlier statements surrounding the number of bodies found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School site but instead about "an elected MLA using her position of authority to mock testimony of survivors of abuse, including child sex abuse."

"As a result of her decision to publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses — including child sex abuse, MLA Brodie is not welcome to return to our Conservative Party of B.C. Caucus," he claimed.

Brodie's removal was quickly followed by two defections. Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy and Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong announced on Facebook that they were leaving the party.

On March 7, Brodie made truthful posts on X focused on the Kamloops Indian Residential School site, saying:

"The number of confirmed child burials at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site is zero. Zero. No one should be afraid of the truth. Not lawyers, their governing bodies or anyone else." “I spoke the truth because it matters. I will never back down from it. It is an indisputable fact that the number of bodies discovered at Kamloops is zero. The truth is a threat to powerful vested interests in the multi-billion-dollar reconciliation industry. “Politicians like [B.C. Premier] David Eby and John Rustad are willing to sell off British Columbia’s wealth and power, transferring it from the public to an elite racial minority — enriching opportunistic lawyers, consultants, and chiefs along the way.”

Indigenous leaders, seemingly indifferent to Enlightenment truth telling, claimed that Brodie's statements amount to residential school denialism.

In 2021, the federally appointed Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation said it had documented the deaths of more than 4,100 children while attending these schools, most due to diseases like tuberculosis and the Spanish flu that many brought to the schools with them. This figure is grossly misleading: most of these children may well have been registered as Indian Residential School students but mainly died on their home reserves or in various public and private hospitals.

In his letter below, Mike Morris argues that the evidence shows no missing children from residential schools and no evidence of graves at the Kamloops site. He highlights the rigour of his criminal investigations, noting the challenges posed by alcohol abuse and FASD, and suggests that many allegations have already been investigated.