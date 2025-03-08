The B.C. Conservative Party has just lost two more members quickly following yesterday’s expulsion of Dallas Brodie, who had been an MLA in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia since 2024, as yesterday’s story revealed.

There may be many more resignations in the days to come, according to a Globe and Mail story.

Opposition social development critic Tara Armstrong just quit saying on social media that leader John Rustad has “abandoned the truth and his moral compass in a quest for power.”

Friday, March 7 started with Rustad ejecting his attorney general critic, Dallas Brodie, from the party amid a rift over her comments about residential schools.

Then came Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy’s announcement that he was quitting in sympathy with Brodie and that he plans to set up a new party.

The mayhem is the product of a rift between Rustad and Brodie that has been brewing since she posted on social media on February 22 that “zero” child burials had been confirmed at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, a truthful assertion if there ever was one.

Brodie also questioned the “apparent mistreatment” of lawyer James Heller who had asked for the rewording of law society training material about residential schools.

“The truth is a threat to powerful vested interests in the multibillion-dollar reconciliation industry,” Brodie said in a statement on Friday.

“Politicians like David Eby and John Rustad are willing to sell off British Columbia’s wealth and power, transferring it from the public to an elite racial minority — enriching opportunistic lawyers, consultants and chiefs along the way.”

Kealy also said he had lost faith in Rustad.

“I’m going to go on Monday. I’m going to go to the Speaker’s office, and I’m going to let them know that I want to form a separate caucus and the process will start from there,” Kealy said.

Kealy said it only takes two members to be recognized as a party in the British Columbia legislature and he knows “for a fact there’s going to be more people.”

He said he was leaving the Conservatives over the party’s treatment of Brodie, saying he had seen her “verbally getting abused” by six colleagues.

Kealy sketched out the positions of his new party.

“I think that when it comes to fiscal responsibility, getting rid of SOGI, figuring out appropriate way to deal with DRIPA, how to manage our resource industry, those are all concepts that will be looked at,” Kealy said, referring to sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum in schools, and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

The three departures reduce the official Opposition from 44 seats to 41, after a tight election last fall that gave the NDP government a slim win with 47 seats.

Rustad dumped Brodie the day after an explosive showdown in the Conservative caucus room in which Rustad said Brodie challenged colleagues to fire her and asked for a vote on her removal before walking out.

For almost two weeks, Brodie had defied Rustad’s request to delete her post about residential schools, and she appeared in a video saying colleagues who criticized her belonged in the governing NDP, appearing to single out Conservative house leader A’aliya Warbus, who is Indigenous.

“There’s a person in our party who’s Indigenous, and she, you know, was super angry and went to town and joined the NDP to call me out,” Brodie said in the video posted to social media.

She also said it was essential to have “the truth” about residential schools, “not his truth, her truth, my grandmother’s truth, this stuff has to stop.”

Brodie used a high-pitched singsong voice as she mimicked those she disagreed with.

By Friday, Rustad had had enough.

“As a result of her decision to publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses — including child sex abuse — MLA Brodie is not welcome to return to our Conservative Party of BC Caucus,” Rustad said in a statement.

In remarks aimed directly at the member for Vancouver-Quilchena, Rustad said he believed strongly in free speech, but “using your stature and platform as an MLA to mock testimony from victims alleging abuse, including child sex abuse, is where I draw the line.”

Brodie had claimed in the video that she had the support of about 20 MLAs who were “100 per cent behind” her.

How many will jump out of Rustad’s sinking ship will soon be known.

For more about the background to this story, please read the following CBC story, but be warned that it also contains lots of highly questionable and outright false material:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/dallas-brodie-removed-from-b-c-conservative-caucus-1.7478162