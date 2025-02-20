Nearly every review of Sugarcane, a full-length documentary widely regarded as destined to win an Oscar on March 2, has been highly laudatory despite the film’s many factually deceptive to totally erroneous assertions. These deceptions and outright errors have been carefully documented in several opinion pieces in this newsletter that can be found here, here, here, here, and here.

Still, the tributes keep pouring in, including one on January 1 by an Indian writer in New Delhi who argues that an Academy Award “wouldn’t be enough for this searing documentary about a grave social injustice.”

My aim below in this complimentary post written in call-and-response fashion, is to debunk this over-the-top review by exposing its many errors based on the profound ignorance of its writer about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.

Sugarcane movie review: Stunning in every sense of the word, the new documentary film explores the lasting pain caused by a culture of silence in the Catholic church.

Rohan Naahar: “Perhaps the year’s most striking documentary, Sugarcane is billed as an ‘investigation’ into the crimes that were committed by Catholic missionaries against Indigenous peoples of Canada across a century ….”

Hymie Rubenstein: These alleged crimes, resulting in convictions in a court of law, have been far and few between, as many posts on this site and elsewhere have clearly shown.

RN: Sugarcane unmasked the “inherited trauma” from attendance at St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School.

HR: Whatever alleged “inherited trauma” is present in the St. Joseph community originated not from boarding school attendance but from life in the dysfunctional, often alcoholic, homes the children came from, as argued in many pieces on this site, including those specifically about this community.

RN: “The children were subjected to unspeakable crimes at these ‘residential’ institutions, operated exclusively by the Catholic church, causing many of them to take their lives as they grew older.”

HR: There is no verified proof of these alleged “unspeakable crimes;” the Indian Residential Schools were not “operated exclusively by the Catholic church;” and there is no provable link between any suicides among former students and their residential school attendance.

RN: “It is speculated that scores of Native American kids lost their lives to abuse at the school, and the few that survived died by suicide as adults.”

HR: Mindless speculation and verified truth are not the same. In particular, it is false to claim that “few that survived died by suicide as adults” because there is no evidence to support this scurrilous accusation.

RN: “The rapist priests birthed innumerable children over the decades, most of whom were abandoned, or worse, incinerated as infants.”

HR: There is not an iota of truth supporting this slanderous charge.

RN: “Director NoiseCat, who appears prominently in the film himself, was born to the only St Joseph’s student who survived certain death.”

HR: Again, this claim about “certain death” is totally unsubstantiated.

RN: “Members of the community are still losing their lives because of the trauma they’ve inherited, Sugarcane reveals soberly towards the end.”

HR: While a high suicide rate may be true for this community, there is no convincing evidence that this was caused by Indian Residential School attendance. Conversely, suicide rates are also high on Indian Reserves with little or experience of Indian Residential school attendance. What is true about both types of communities is the high rate of alcoholism and other drug addiction among its members.

RN: “Sugarcane … is a shoo-in for an Oscar nomination in a few weeks’ time.”

HR: This is the only true statement in Rohan Naahar’s naively superficial review of what is a grossly inaccurate documentary.

Please take a moment to complain to both the National Geographic and the American Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for promoting a fictional piece of political propaganda masquerading as a truthful documentary about Canadian and American Indian Residential Schools.

National Geographic contact: https://helpcenter.nationalgeographic.com/s/contactsupport

